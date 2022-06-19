Cyclist's thanks to 'angel' nurses after serious crash

Graham Bergin as injured in a cycling accident and wants to thank the people who helped him. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A cycling fanatic has called a pair of off-duty nurses who came to his aid after a nasty fall a pair of real-life angels.

Graham Bergin, 70, from Cotman Road, Norwich, was coming to the end of a long bike ride on his own when he came off his Raleigh Randonneur touring bike in Postwick Lane, Brundall, on June 2 just after 1pm.

No other vehicles were on the road at the time and drivers, including the nurses, and nearby homeowners rushed to help.

Mr Bergin who landed on his left side, badly broke his elbow which was operated on at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH), the day after the crash.

Reliving the accident, the experienced cyclist said: "I had already done 30 miles and was feeling pretty good. I was thinking I was on for a steep downhill so there would be a steep uphill, so I sped up. Suddenly I lost grip, my handlebars went to the right and I flew to the left. I ended up in the middle of the road.

"I was lying there in a crumpled heap and on one hand I wanted someone to come and help but on the other I didn't want to be run over.

"I was scared stiff. I didn't know how badly injured I was."

He said he was doing about 25mph at the time of the fall and also cracked some of the left side of his pelvis as well as badly bruising his ribs, left leg and shoulder from the impact.

His bike, which he has had for 30 years, was relatively undamaged but was kept safe by a homeowner who came out to help before it was taken to social enterprise bike shop, Bicycle Links in King Street, Norwich, where Mr Bergin volunteers.

Reflecting on the off-duty nurses, he said: "They took charge. They said it was serious and made the ambulance come pronto. They made it a priority. I felt a lot better about the situation. They were like angels."

Mr Bergin also praised everyone who helped, including NNUH staff, and was looking forward to being back in the saddle after months of physiotherapy.



