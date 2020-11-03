News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Driver taken to hospital following Grapes Hill crash

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 1:59 PM November 3, 2020
Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass

Police were called following a crash on Grapes Hill in Norwich. Photo: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2014

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Norwich.

Police were called to Grapes Hill, near the city centre, at 11.24am on Tuesday, November 3.

The driver had to be taken to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into trees.

A crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary described the man as “conscious and breathing” but was unable to confirm any injuries.

Officers remained on scene till around 1pm.

