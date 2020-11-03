Driver taken to hospital following Grapes Hill crash
PUBLISHED: 13:59 03 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 03 November 2020
Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014
A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Norwich.
Police were called to Grapes Hill, near the city centre, at 11.24am on Tuesday, November 3.
The driver had to be taken to hospital after the car he was driving crashed into trees.
A crew from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was also called to the scene.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Constabulary described the man as “conscious and breathing” but was unable to confirm any injuries.
Officers remained on scene till around 1pm.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.