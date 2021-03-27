Bid to extend city centre alcohol-free zone and crackdown on dog fouling

Published: 6:00 AM March 27, 2021

The council wants to renew an existing control order to prevent nuisance drinking in Norwich city centre. - Credit: Getty

People are being asked to have their say on tough new measures to crack down on alcohol and dog fouling in Norwich.

A public consultation has begun on proposed public spaces protection orders that would see measures against nuisance drinking extended and new restrictions imposed on dog fouling across the city.

A sign asks dog owners to pick up after their pets. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

The dog fouling measures will cover the whole of the Norwich boundary and targets the minority of dog owners who fail to pick up dog waste and dispose of it in a bin.

Norwich City Council, which is asking for feedback from the public, including local businesses, said leaving dog mess on pavements, grass and other public walkways was not only unpleasant to look at but also a health and safety hazard.

People could be fined for failing to pick up their pooch's poo. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The planned changes would feature a public space protection order being imposed which would allow the council greater enforcement of dog owners who fail to pick up their pooch's poo.

The council also wants to renew an existing control order to prevent nuisance drinking in Norwich city centre that gives police officers and council officers the authority to ask people to stop drinking and to seize alcohol.

The council said the city centre alcohol-free zone had helped to reduce disorder and nuisance.

Last year people in Norwich were urged to join an army of community champions to report anti-social behaviour - including graffiti, dog fouling and fly tipping - while on walks as part of a campaign called One Report Walk.

The proposed new orders would be in place until May 2024. People failing to comply with the orders could be hit with a fixed penalty notice and fine.

Kevin Maguire, councillor with responsibility for public protection, said: “Getting feedback from the public and local businesses is such an important part of putting these orders in place.

“We believe both orders set out reasonable boundaries, which all residents and visitors can follow but we welcome any comments around the proposals.

Kevin Maguire ,Norwich City Councils cabinet member for safe and sustainable city environment. Pic: Submiited - Credit: Submitted

“These orders are not put there just because the council can: they are to make sure that Norwich is a safe, clean and livable city for everyone.”

The public consultation runs until midnight on Monday, April 5. The proposed orders will then go to the Norwich City Council’s cabinet committee for agreement.

Comments can be left on the Norwich City Council's website.