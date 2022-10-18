City's Covid vaccination centre to close for day as Run Norwich returns

Norwich's large-scale Covid vaccination centre is set to be closed for one day this weekend as the city gears up for the much-anticipated return of a 10k road race.

The vaccination centre, which is located in City Hall, St Peters Street, will be unable to open on Sunday (October 23) as Run Norwich returns to the city for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

The event had been due to take place in July but organisers had been forced to postpone the event as a result of scorching temperatures.

Run Norwich 2017. Picture: Run Norwich - Credit: Archant

Norwich City Community Sports Foundation - which runs the event - said that with a clear amber weather warning it would have been irresponsible to ask thousands of people, including a significant number of first time runners, to push themselves physically.

The vaccination centre will be open as normal for the rest of the week to allow those eligible to access important vaccination or booster jabs.

Norwich's City Hall vaccination centre will be closed on October 23 - Credit: Archant

People aged over 50, carers and pregnant women can now book an appointment to have their autumn booster online or call 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose.

Health bosses recently said major centres, such as those at City Hall in Norwich, the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston, King's Lynn Arts Centre and Connaught Hall in Attleborough, will stop running after New Year's Eve.

Vaccinations are now reduced to specific, vulnerable, groups, so health chiefs say the large scale centres are no longer necessary.