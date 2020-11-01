Coronavirus infection rates remain above 100 in Norwich

The infection rate in Norwich has remained over 100 for two weeks now. Photo: Lauren Cope

Coronavirus cases in Norwich have now spent two weeks above 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the latest figures.

Public Health England’s daily figures show in the seven days up to October 28 there were 159 new cases in the city.

The latest data shows the city’s infection rate has increased slightly from the week before from 111.7 to 113.1, after 157 cases were reported between October 15 and 21.

The city is the area in Norfolk with the third highest infection rate after Great Yarmouth and Breckland - with the latter home to the town with the highest infection rate in England.

Following a coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Food factory, Watton’s infection rate has risen to 1,515.5 cases per 100,000 people.

This is equivalent to 125 new cases in the town in the seven days to October 27.

In the seven days prior, 99 new cases were confirmed, giving the town an infection rate of 1,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The next highest infection rate was in Bastwell, which recorded 106 cases, and an infection rate of 1415.2.

As of Friday, 248 confirmed positive have been confirmed at the factory.

Across the Breckland area, where Watton is located, there were 275 new coronavirus cases in the seven days to October 28, up from 132 the week before.

On the opposite end of the scale, north Norfolk has the lowest infection rate in the whole of England with 24.8 per 100,000 people.

Cases and infection rates have also fallen in Broadland and South Norfolk.

As of October 28, the infection rate in Broadland was 61.9, down from 70.3, and in south Norfolk, it fell to 49 from 65.3.

The number of new cases in south Norfolk fell from 92 on October 21 to 69 as of October 28.

Despite rising cases in the vast majority of the county, Norfolk’s infection rate remains way below the national average of 225.1 per 100,000 people.

The data shows in the seven days leading up to October 28 there were 909 new coronavirus cases in Norfolk.

Great Yarmouth hit yet another new record as 25 new cases on October 28 pushed the rate to 167.1, up from an infection rate of 124.8 on October 21.

In King’s Lynn and west Norfolk’s infection rate is rising towards 100 cases per 100,000 people, after the number of new cases rose from 70 to 133 in the space of a week.

As of October 28, the area’s infection rate is now 87.9.