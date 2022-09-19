Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

'A wall of silence': Couple on their 14-hour wait in Westminster queue

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 12:06 PM September 19, 2022
Derek and his wife Eira Brightman travelled to London from Swanington at 4am on Friday 16.  

Derek and his wife Eira Brightman travelled to London from Swannington at 4am on Friday 16. - Credit: Derek Brightman

On the day of Her Majesty's funeral city folk have reflected on what it meant to queue for hours on end to witness the Queen lying in state.

Derek and his wife Eira Brightman travelled to London from Swannington at 4am on Friday 16.  

Speaking ahead of the momentous occasion on September 19, they said they had time to reflect on witnessing a piece of history.

Derek said: “Walking along the banks of the Thames was so peaceful.

"We were soaking in all the usual landmarks and noticing how the skyline was different - it was etched with flags on buildings all at half-mast.” 

Norfolk folk in the queue

From left to right: Eva from Holt, Keith from Beccles, Rachael and Cindy from Woodton, Liam from Haverhill and Derek and Eira from Swannington. - Credit: Derek Brightman

Hours went by and when the couple reached the steps of Lambeth Bridge they were greeted with a sign that told them they still had three hours to go, which they said was a "little deflating". 

Eira explained: “From the bridge we could clearly see the third and final queue though.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Two-bed city flat with balcony overlooking river selling for £270,000
  2. 2 Food critic Jay Rayner heaps praise on two city restaurants
  3. 3 20mph speed limit imposed on city outskirts rat-run
  1. 4 Bread Source confirms opening date for new NR3 store
  2. 5 Have you spotted exotic birds in the city suburbs?
  3. 6 Tea room to close after seven 'amazing years' due to rising energy costs
  4. 7 Father married weeks before death after eye exam found brain tumour
  5. 8 'Off the rack' bridal sale with dresses at £99 to be held at city venue
  6. 9 Life behind bars - would you willingly spend time inside Norwich prison?
  7. 10 Overnight closures on city centre bridge to start

The couple said along the way many people stopped to ask how long the Brightmans had been stood there and where they were from. 

Derek said: “These interactions kept everyone engaged and stimulated - both in terms of conversations and emotions. 

“Looking down from Lambeth Bridge it made me think: 'Why are all these people here?'  

“The answer was simple. They wanted to honour and pay respect to the Queen who did so much for her people. Now it was time for her people to thank her and do something for her.” 

Once at Westminster the pair went through security quickly and walked up the steps to the historic building.

Eira said: “There was a wall of silence, an air of peace and a reassuring calmness around.  

“I looked up at the ceiling and then my eyes went to the coffin.” 

The pair were in the queue for 14 hours

The pair were in the queue for 14 hours - Credit: Derek Brightman

Both Eira and Derek said their eyes filled with tears.

Derek said: “I bowed my head, passing on thanks from our families.” 

Having left the hall the couple noticed that outside there was a "sense of quiet and calm as people took a moment". 

Derek said: “As we walked to the tube station I took one look back.

"It captured why we wanted to honour our Queen, why we chose to join the mother of all queues.  

“Long live the queue and long live the King.” 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_linksavenue_hellesdon_sep22

See inside three-bedroom home with heated outdoor pool on sale for £400k

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Aslef members at Greater Anglia are set to take part in a strike on September 15

Norfolk Live News

Trains between Norwich and London cancelled as thousands visit Queen

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Denise Bradley

Work begins on city's new Costa drive-through

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Having fun on the ice rink in the Castle Gardens, Norwich. Left to right Karina Wilson, Jolie Harvey

Christmas

Winter Wonderland heading near Norwich with huge ice rink, rides and stalls

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon