'A wall of silence': Couple on their 14-hour wait in Westminster queue

On the day of Her Majesty's funeral city folk have reflected on what it meant to queue for hours on end to witness the Queen lying in state.

Derek and his wife Eira Brightman travelled to London from Swannington at 4am on Friday 16.

Speaking ahead of the momentous occasion on September 19, they said they had time to reflect on witnessing a piece of history.

Derek said: “Walking along the banks of the Thames was so peaceful.

"We were soaking in all the usual landmarks and noticing how the skyline was different - it was etched with flags on buildings all at half-mast.”

From left to right: Eva from Holt, Keith from Beccles, Rachael and Cindy from Woodton, Liam from Haverhill and Derek and Eira from Swannington.

Hours went by and when the couple reached the steps of Lambeth Bridge they were greeted with a sign that told them they still had three hours to go, which they said was a "little deflating".

Eira explained: “From the bridge we could clearly see the third and final queue though.”

The couple said along the way many people stopped to ask how long the Brightmans had been stood there and where they were from.

Derek said: “These interactions kept everyone engaged and stimulated - both in terms of conversations and emotions.

“Looking down from Lambeth Bridge it made me think: 'Why are all these people here?'

“The answer was simple. They wanted to honour and pay respect to the Queen who did so much for her people. Now it was time for her people to thank her and do something for her.”

Once at Westminster the pair went through security quickly and walked up the steps to the historic building.

Eira said: “There was a wall of silence, an air of peace and a reassuring calmness around.

“I looked up at the ceiling and then my eyes went to the coffin.”

The pair were in the queue for 14 hours

Both Eira and Derek said their eyes filled with tears.

Derek said: “I bowed my head, passing on thanks from our families.”

Having left the hall the couple noticed that outside there was a "sense of quiet and calm as people took a moment".

Derek said: “As we walked to the tube station I took one look back.

"It captured why we wanted to honour our Queen, why we chose to join the mother of all queues.

“Long live the queue and long live the King.”