News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Checkmate! How a married Norwich couple met over the chessboard

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:13 AM September 18, 2021   
Heather and Martin Walker recently got married after meeting over the chessboard. Picture: Danielle

Heather and Martin Walker recently got married after meeting over the chessboard. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Two Norwich chess players have found their checkmates having met through their shared passion for the game.

It all started when Heather Walker invited World Chess Federation 'master' Martin to visit her Aylsham chess club to give an expert lesson in April. 

This led to several emails being exchanged during lockdown between the couple, who now live happily together in Sprowston Road. 

Heather and Martin Walker recently got married after meeting over the chessboard. Picture: Danielle

Heather and Martin Walker recently got married after meeting over the chessboard. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mrs Walker said: "The emails became longer and longer, and more and more frequent. The lockdowns meant we did not meet in person. 

"In April we both had feelings this was a person we wanted to know better. When it got to the summer we both thought this is not silly, this is real." 

Norwich couple Heather and Martin Walker marry after meeting over the chessboard. Picture: Danielle

Norwich couple Heather and Martin Walker marry after meeting over the chessboard. - Credit: Danielle Booden

After initially being invited to a socially distanced tea with Mr Walker's family, the pair tied the knot on August 31 at the Stoke Holy Cross church, much to the surprise of the chess community. 

Mr Walker said: "It was a great surprise to many people. Chess events have not been happening so we were not seen together.

Most Read

  1. 1 New BBQ takeaway set to open in Norwich
  2. 2 Famous Norwich firm locked in legal battle with Red Bull
  3. 3 'We will come back stronger': Norwich restaurant to close for rebranding
  1. 4 To cross or not to cross? Pledge to trim back danger hedge at blind corner
  2. 5 'We do everything correctly': Norwich takeaway handed one star hygiene rating
  3. 6 Former teacher who abused young boys handed 25-year sentence
  4. 7 Bus services to be cancelled and changed amid driver shortage
  5. 8 'Sneaky and selfish' changes to bus route slammed
  6. 9 Inconvenience store: Family business blighted by roadworks
  7. 10 5 of the best places for a curry in Norwich

"A lot of people were totally unaware but the response has been very positive. Everyone is very happy for us."

Martin Walker playing his wife in a game of chess. Picture: Danielle Booden

Martin Walker playing his wife in a game of chess. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The couple are now looking forward to the resumption of the Norfolk chess season in October. 

Mrs Walker has become a regular player at Broadland and Aylsham chess clubs over the last few years, while Mr Walker is an internationally qualified chess tutor with his own chess consultancy.

Mrs Walker said: "When we have got a bit more time, he will help me with my chess.

"Me against him would be like trying to run against Usain Bolt in the 100 metres." 

Heather Martin playing her husband in a game of chess. Picture: Danielle Booden

Heather Martin playing her husband in a game of chess. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Walker learnt to play draughts and chess with his dad from the age of seven when he was at Cringleford Infant School.

John Wickham, Norfolk County Chess Association chairman, said: “I have known the happy couple for many years and believe they are a ‘perfect match’.

"Heather and Martin getting married has brought a great deal of joy to the whole Norfolk chess community.

Norwich couple Heather and Martin Walker marry after meeting over the chessboard. Picture: Danielle

Norwich couple Heather and Martin Walker were married at the Church of the Holy Cross in Stoke Holy Cross in August - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We wish them well for a long and happy marriage and for continued success at the chessboard.”

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The eastbound carriageway of the A47 where there was a fatal road traffic accident today (Wednesday

Norfolk Live

Driver dies in crash on A47

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Mark Dergby, a former acrobat who is now homeless 

Hungry and helpless: Rough sleepers' fears ahead of harsh winter

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
St Augustine's Gate carpark

Man found in city flat named at inquest

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemical

Norwich firm fined £1m over explosion which killed much-loved father

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon