'Exhausted' workers taking second jobs to beat cash crisis

More people are having to look at getting a second job due to the continued cost of living crisis - Credit: PA / Olivia Elizabeth

Tired and struggling city workers are having to take up a second job just so they can afford to keep the lights on.

The cost of living crisis is now forcing people to pick up extra hours wherever they can.

Olivia Elizabeth lives in Mile Cross and works as an events manager by day and behind a bar at night.

The 30-year-old said: "I've now started working at Wetherspoons in the city, in addition to my regular job, because the cost of living is way too much now.

Olivia Elizabeth, from Mile Cross, works between 45 to 60 hours now to keep up with the cost of living - Credit: Olivia Elizabeth

"I'm working between 45-60 hours now.

"It’s hard because I don’t get much free time to myself or to see my family anymore.

"It’s physically and mentally getting me down.

"Things can get very stressful due to the lack of sleep I'm getting.

"Sometimes I just want give up the second job.

"But if I did that I'd only be working 25 hours a week which just isn't enough to live on.

"Food, fuel, and energy prices are all rising but not the hourly rate we work for.

"I can't imagine what the Christmas period will be like.

An expert has called for a Suffolk-wide support effort as 75,000 households are plunged into fuel poverty - Credit: PA

"People are already struggling and it’s not going to get any better."

On September 8, prime minister Liz Truss said that no household will pay more than £2,500 for the next two years from as she rolled out the energy price guarantee.

She expects the move to save the typical household £1,000 a year in energy costs.

Els Sendall, 25, is considering looking for a new job in addition to working five days a week as a beauty adviser.

Els, who lives with her partner in the city centre, said: "I may need to pick up a second job just to get by.

"I'm deeply worried about what to do.

Els Sendall, 25, is looking to take up another job in addition to the five days she currently works - Credit: Els Sendall

"It's almost impossible, but unfortunately with my partner already working 60 hours a week, I will need to by the new year if things don't change.

"I can't wrap my head around the increases.

"I know so many people in the same boat.

"Inflation and rise in energy costs has to change.

I also have to care for my grandmother and other responsibilities to consider.

"That means getting a second job is a huge inconvenience.

"It all feels deeply surreal and I just hope things go back to normal next year.

"But I doubt it will."

Olivia Armstrong, who lives in Alysham, is a support worker and bar assistant.

The 22-year-old also has to to juggle work responsibilities with her studies at city college where she aims to get into mental health nursing.

Olivia Armstrong, who lives in Alysham, currently has to juggle her two jobs with studying to pay her rent - Credit: Olivia Armstrong

She said: "Even though I study and work two jobs there are times I still have to go without eating because rent and petrol are a priority.

"I want to go to university so I can have a higher paying job eventually.

"But I’m already in debt as I can’t earn enough to live off even working 40 hours a week.

"Honestly I’m exhausted.

"I have no free time but no money to show for it.

"I really feel like we’re being made to suffer.

"I’m never gonna be able to start a family as owning a house will be impossible.

"The cost of living has increased so much but the majority of people's wages have stayed the same.

"I just don't understand it.

"This is only the tip of ice burg I feel as well."

Money stock photo - Credit: PA

Betty Arnold, 38, is a single mum who, like most people, is struggling to pay the bills.

The Aviva employee said: "I work 34 hours a week.

"Usually I can survive on my wages alone but unexpected costs, and rising bills, are leading me to consider looking into extra work.

"Something like waitressing on a casual basis just to boost my finances.

"It's scary even having to think about adding anything else into my already packed life.

"As a single parent of a six-year-old I'm already so busy but the anxiety of what the next few months, to a year, holds - is real."