Norwich causes urged to apply to cash fund after Covid challenges

Published: 11:35 AM April 30, 2021

MishMash, Norwich, which runs outdoor play sessions for under 5s, has previously applied for the Co-op Local Community Fund - Credit: Submitted

Community groups in Norwich have got the chance to get their hands on some much-needed cash after the launch of a fund to help them bounce back from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Co-op’s Local Community Fund has raised over £253,000 for local causes in Norwich since 2016 with applications set to open for this year's round.

This year, local groups will be connected to an online community centre called Co-operate where they can benefit from support from like-minded people and causes.

It comes as a survey by Co-op found 76pc of surveyed community causes expect demand for their services to increase over the next six months.

To address this, Co-op is inviting grassroots projects in Norwich that support access to food, help improve mental wellbeing or provide opportunities for young people, to apply for the fund.

An LGTBQ+ online book club is also being launched by Norwich Co-op to support queer writers.

An LGBTQ+ online book club is being launched by Norwich Co-op this year - Credit: Co-op

Applications are open from May 4 to 30 and can be found here.