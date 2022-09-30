People searching for second jobs to help them through cost crisis
Recruitment agencies are predicting a "steady increase" in second job searches, as people look for extra income to help them through the cost of living crisis.
Sophie Goldsmith, a recruitment consultant at Blue Arrow, said: "I definitely see an increase in second job searches happening because things are getting worse.
"People have to maximise their earnings, because everything's getting more expensive.
"The money people are saving from one job might not be enough with the increased cost of living.
"I think there will be a steady increase in people applying for a second job."
Lucy Parish, chief executive officer of The Feed, added: "I'm not surprised that people are looking at second jobs.
"Since opening our social supermarket in July we have seen a significantly higher demand than anticipated.
"The level of anxiety and worry that people are experiencing due to the rise in the cost of food, fuel, and energy means that people are taking drastic action to survive."