City comic book maker hopes to take his script to screen

A Norwich writer whose comic book creations have gained attention across the country is hoping to take his characters from scribble to screen.

Rob Turner, 39, writes and produces his comic book series, Reynard City Chronicles, from his home in Hellesdon.

The series features a series of foxes named AK Girl, Hyper Rob and Wondervixen.

The comics follow their adventures and battles with their nemesis - Mega Fox.

Mr Turner said: "I launched the comics around four years ago. It began as a web comic series before I started working with different artists around the world.

"Now we create 40-page graphic novels and we're set to release another one this year."

He took inspiration from his childhood when looking to launch the title: “When I was a kid I used to love 90’s cartoons like X-Men and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

"I also remember going round a friend’s house and watching him play the original Sonic The Hedgehog game and being blown away.

"My favourite Disney film growing up was Robin Hood so I think that's what inspired the fox element."

Having produced five issues as his comics Rob is now looking to take his characters to the next level, by taking them on to people's screens.

He said: “The dream is to bring my comics to the TV and create a series. But I am nervous about the workload and what it would be like to translate a comic for screen."

Covid-19 has also brought certain challenges to the series and for Rob to get his product out to keen customers.

He said: “Not having physical shows to go to like Nor-Con and the rise in shipping prices due to Covid have impacted sales.”

The aim is to complete nine issues of the comic before launching any new projects, with Rob adding: "The immediate short term plan is to relax and not think about anything.

"I don't want to do any spin-offs or prequals, I just want it to be this series and maybe adapt it for TV from there."

The Reynard City Chronicles are available from city stores such as Canary Comics, Bookbugs and Dragon Tales as well as online shop Ko-fi.

Where did comic books come from?

The first widely considered comic book was ‘The Yellow Kid in the McFadden’s Flat’,published in the UK in 1897.

It would pave the way to the format readers know and love today.

The form would later be adapted by stalwarts like Captain America, Wonder Woman and Superman.

These were essentially developed as politically-minded material during World War II and so became very popular with soldiers.

After a brief period of censorship throughout the 1950’s comics, predominately Marvel, came back with a bang under the leadership of Stan Lee.

Mr Lee championed greater collaboration between writers and artists and this would later be known as the 'The Marvel Method'.

Today comics are one of the most popular mediums in the world with adaptions of more popular characters like Batman, Spider-Man and The Guardians of the Galaxy – to name but a few - covering TV, film, video games along with merchandise galore.