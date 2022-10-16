Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
City comedian's bid to take show about flirting around Europe

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 8:00 AM October 16, 2022
Martin Westgate's stand-up show will be touring the country, starting in Faversham Fringe in Kent on October 29

Martin Westgate's stand-up show will be touring the country - Credit: Steve Best

A city man who has made a career out of his inability to flirt is hoping to take his show across the country and indeed Europe.

Martin's sketch about his lacklustre love life has already won him a spot at Edinburgh's Fringe Festival in August.

However the Riverside-based dad-of-one, who founded Hooma Comedy Club in 2016, has tweaked his set while preparing to take it around the country, starting off at Faversham Fringe in Kent on October 29.

Martin, who turns 30 in January, said: "I'll be taking the show to Leicester Fringe Festival, Brighton and a week again in Edinburgh.

"I'm also looking at some comedy circles around Europe to see if I can get on the circuit there too.

"That's likely a long way off but I plan to get around the country as much as possible."

Martin Westgate can be seen in Norwich every Friday at the Bowling House for Hooma's weekly night of comedy. 

Martin Westgate can be seen in Norwich every Friday at the Bowling House for Hooma's weekly night of comedy. - Credit: Alan Lyall

Martin's take on being a single dad has changed since his last show and so has renamed it to 'Apparently'.

Audiences can also visit Martin's regular stand-up gig every Friday night at The Bowling House.

Martin Westgate is nearly 30 and has recently found himself single, now he has written a show about his inability to flirt. 

Martin Westgate is nearly 30 and has recently found himself single, now he has written a show about his inability to flirt. - Credit: Steve Best

