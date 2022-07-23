City lad's inability to flirt lands him spot at Edinburgh Fringe Festival
- Credit: Steve Best
A city man approaching his 30s birthday has penned a show about finding himself single and unable to flirt.
However although Martin Westgate's love life may not be in stellar shape, it's boosted his comedy career and secured him a show in a famous festival.
Martin, who lives in Riverside, will be performing '30 and not quite flirty' at the Edinburgh Free Fringe in August.
The free fringe offers a cheaper way to enjoy the fringe festival which has risen to international fame.
The dad-of-one, who has been doing stand-up since July 2016 but went professional seven months ago, was set to be married but instead found himself single.
The 29-year-old said: “Powered by strong punchlines and a wealth of experience, ’30 and not quite flirty’ beautifully depicts the modern era of relationships and parenthood with just the right amount of silliness chucked in for good measure.
“I'm turning 30 next year, recently single, a dad and never really dated so it's a show about that.”
Most Read
- 1 Man charged with dangerous driving following A47 crash
- 2 City taxi firm ordered to pay £32k for 'unfair dismissal'
- 3 Police hunt 21-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison
- 4 Travel chaos as holidaymakers sent to London - then back to Norwich
- 5 Busy Norwich café closing due to 'work life balance' struggles for owner
- 6 Take a first look inside the new Hotel Chocolat café in Norwich
- 7 Passengers stranded outside Gatwick after TUI diverts Norwich flight
- 8 Van driver arrested after serious crash on A47
- 9 Fire crews called to blaze at city centre property
- 10 Woman with terminal cancer plans dream holiday to make 'new memories'
Martin, who used to work at Virgin Money Giving, said the trick to being a good dad is "always being there for his child".
He added: “You’ve got to have a good sense of humour and be willing to let them explore the world as independently as possible.”
And although he's got a handle on being a dad, dating is a foreign concept to Martin.
He explained: “I’ve only really been in long term relationships so never dated.
“Despite being able to read a comedy room, I am rubbish at reading people.”
He added: “Also I turn everything into a joke which after the fourth pun about the prawn starter on a date can get a bit tiresome - and shellfish.”
Martin will begin touring his show around Norwich venues the Bowling House, Last Pub Standing and The Empire in Great Yarmouth in late 2022 and early 2023.
His show in Edinburgh will be on August 8 and 9.
Audiences can also visit his regular stand-up gig every Friday at The Bowling House in Norwich for Hooma’s weekly night of comedy.
To keep up to date follow Hooma Comedy Club on Facebook.