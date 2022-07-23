City lad's inability to flirt lands him spot at Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Martin Westgate is nearly 30 and has recently found himself single, now he has written a show about his inability to flirt. - Credit: Steve Best

A city man approaching his 30s birthday has penned a show about finding himself single and unable to flirt.

However although Martin Westgate's love life may not be in stellar shape, it's boosted his comedy career and secured him a show in a famous festival.

Martin, who lives in Riverside, will be performing '30 and not quite flirty' at the Edinburgh Free Fringe in August.

The free fringe offers a cheaper way to enjoy the fringe festival which has risen to international fame.

The dad-of-one, who has been doing stand-up since July 2016 but went professional seven months ago, was set to be married but instead found himself single.

The 29-year-old said: “Powered by strong punchlines and a wealth of experience, ’30 and not quite flirty’ beautifully depicts the modern era of relationships and parenthood with just the right amount of silliness chucked in for good measure.

Martin Westgate can be seen in Norwich every Friday at the Bowling House for Hooma's weekly night of comedy. - Credit: Alan Lyall

“I'm turning 30 next year, recently single, a dad and never really dated so it's a show about that.”

Martin, who used to work at Virgin Money Giving, said the trick to being a good dad is "always being there for his child".

He added: “You’ve got to have a good sense of humour and be willing to let them explore the world as independently as possible.”

And although he's got a handle on being a dad, dating is a foreign concept to Martin.

He explained: “I’ve only really been in long term relationships so never dated.

Martin Westgate, 29, from Riverside will be taking his new comedy show to the Edinburgh Free Fringe this August. - Credit: Steve Best

“Despite being able to read a comedy room, I am rubbish at reading people.”

He added: “Also I turn everything into a joke which after the fourth pun about the prawn starter on a date can get a bit tiresome - and shellfish.”

Martin will begin touring his show around Norwich venues the Bowling House, Last Pub Standing and The Empire in Great Yarmouth in late 2022 and early 2023.

His show in Edinburgh will be on August 8 and 9.

Audiences can also visit his regular stand-up gig every Friday at The Bowling House in Norwich for Hooma’s weekly night of comedy.

