News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich MP refuses to vote for Brexit deal

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 3:21 PM December 30, 2020   
Question time event at Notre Dame High School, Norwich.MP Clive Lewis.Picture: Nick Butcher

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis said he would not vote for the Brexit trade deal - Credit: Archant

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis abstained from voting on the Brexit trade deal — in a revolt against instructions from his party.

Mr Lewis criticised the government for failing to give MPs enough time to scrutinise the deal, saying this lack of scrutiny failed to give sovereignty back to MPs and voters as promised by Brexiteers.

He went on to say that Brexit “has shone a light on the deep democratic deficits in our arcane political system”.

“Change was demanded, more control was promised and yet what we are presented with today is ironically more of the same," he said.

“Unaccountability, power concentrated in the hands of a few, an over-centralised Government evading scrutiny to act in favour of vested interests and impose decisions from the top down.

You may also want to watch:

“I will play no part in giving this government a blank cheque to bulldoze through democratic oversight and I will not be voting in support of this legislation.”

Despite Mr Lewis abstaining, the bill cleared its first hurdle as MPs voted for the bill with a majority of 448.

Most Read

  1. 1 Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68
  2. 2 Hospital close to discharging 600th Covid-19 patient
  3. 3 Which shops are open in Norwich's Chantry Place?
  1. 4 N&N could help as Covid cases trigger 'major incident' in Essex
  2. 5 Rapid Covid-19 tests to be rolled out in Norfolk
  3. 6 Park and ride service suspended
  4. 7 Two-month-old baby among more than 400 'pauper's funerals' in Norfolk
  5. 8 New warning over coronavirus vaccination scams
  6. 9 Another national coronavirus lockdown 'inevitable' warns UEA expert
  7. 10 Norfolk reports record number of coronavirus cases in one week

It will now move on to the House of Lords where peers will need to vote the bill into law before midnight tomorrow if it is to take effect on the UKs relationship with the EU.

Clive Lewis
Brexit
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Body of missing man found in market town

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Bomb disposal squad called out to Norwich

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Proud parents welcome Ivy, born on Christmas Day

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

City venue could lose licence over Covid breach accusations

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus