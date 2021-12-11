Norwich to Nepal: City folk take on massive walking challenge

Last year, 75 clinicians travelled the distance equivalent to London to Singapore, this year they plan to do it again. - Credit: Matthew Shutt

A team of clinicians are set to walk 500 miles - and at least 500 more - as they take on the challenge of travelling the distance of Norwich to Asia.

Pure Physiotherapy are a private healthcare provider in Norfolk and have previously walked the equivalent of the 6,736 miles from London to Singapore.

And Norwich-based clinician Matthew Shutt has now set the target of Norwich to Asia via the means of swimming, running and walking.

He said: “We want to do this for charity, we are looking at local charities that mean something to us, and we will open a platform to allow people to donate.”

Last year, 75 clinicians from around the UK joined in for the challenge - and the same amount have signed up again to try the distance estimated to be at least 5,000 miles.

Matthew said: “We will work together by running on the weekends and walking together so we all feel supported.

“We are doing it to promote healthy lifestyle and wellbeing. This is what we talk about all day every day, so we want to practise what we preach.”

They use running, walking, swimming and cycling to count towards the distance they have travelled. - Credit: Matthew Shutt



