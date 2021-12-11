News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich to Nepal: City folk take on massive walking challenge

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 10:51 AM December 11, 2021
Last year, 75 clinicians travelled the distance equivalent to London to Singapore, this year they plan to do it again. 

Last year, 75 clinicians travelled the distance equivalent to London to Singapore, this year they plan to do it again. - Credit: Matthew Shutt

A team of clinicians are set to walk 500 miles - and at least 500 more - as they take on the challenge of travelling the distance of Norwich to Asia. 

Pure Physiotherapy are a private healthcare provider in Norfolk and have previously walked the equivalent of the 6,736 miles from London to Singapore. 

And Norwich-based clinician Matthew Shutt has now set the target of Norwich to Asia via the means of swimming, running and walking.  

He said: “We want to do this for charity, we are looking at local charities that mean something to us, and we will open a platform to allow people to donate.” 

Last year, 75 clinicians from around the UK joined in for the challenge - and the same amount have signed up again to try the distance estimated to be at least 5,000 miles.

Matthew said: “We will work together by running on the weekends and walking together so we all feel supported. 

“We are doing it to promote healthy lifestyle and wellbeing. This is what we talk about all day every day, so we want to practise what we preach.” 

They use running, walking, swimming and cycling to count towards the distance they have travelled. 

They use running, walking, swimming and cycling to count towards the distance they have travelled. - Credit: Matthew Shutt


Most Read

  1. 1 First look inside city flats built in THREE days
  2. 2 Woman's terror after pair try to force her into car in city centre
  3. 3 Seven arrested after two kilos of cocaine seized in Norfolk
  1. 4 Meet the city barbers where Norwich City stars head for a trim
  2. 5 Granny ordered to hand back £500,000 in fraud hearing
  3. 6 Tributes paid to 'kind and gentle' vet, Heather
  4. 7 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich
  5. 8 'Massive destruction': Fury over mass tree felling in village
  6. 9 Multi-million arena plan given green light and set to open in 2022
  7. 10 Part of city centre road to close for three months
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Chris was described as the sort of man who would "never forget your birthday".

Outpouring of love for 'happy chappy' Chris

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Lauren McLean at hospital after being spiked on a night out in Norwich

NHS worker's plea after being followed and spiked at private party

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Plenty of community projects are taking place in Heartsease 

Why Heartsease is now city's sought-after suburb

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Paul Weller at Forest Live 2019 Photo: Steve Hunt

Coronavirus

'I caught the dreaded Covid' says music legend after cancelled city gig

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon