Norwich City win national award for work with LGBT team Proud Canaries

Proud Canaries at the inaugural Proud Canaries Cup at Carrow Road. Picture: Phil Mingo/PPAUK PINNACLE PHOTO AGENCY UK

The high flying Canaries may be in a lofty perch in the Championship but community work with a LGBT team has also seen them beat the likes of Barcelona and Manchester City to a prestigious award.

Norwich City and community sponsors Aviva has won recognition at the Football Business Awards for their work with LGBT team Proud Canaries. Picture: Phil Mingo/PPAUK Norwich City and community sponsors Aviva has won recognition at the Football Business Awards for their work with LGBT team Proud Canaries. Picture: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

Norwich City and community sponsors Aviva have been named Sponsorship/Partnership of the Year winners at the Football Business Awards for their work with Proud Canaries.

Norwich beat second placed FC Barcelona and their sponsors Beko and third placed Stoke City and Top Eleven to the award. Other nominees included Everton, Hull City and Manchester City.

As part of efforts to champion inclusivity, Proud Canaries FC, a new LGBT inclusive team, officially backed by the club, was formed. Training sessions have included one that featured a surprise visit from Norwich City defender Christoph Zimmerman.

Proud Canaries at the inaugural ‘Proud Canaries Cup’ at Carrow Road. Picture: Phil Mingo/PPAUK Proud Canaries at the inaugural ‘Proud Canaries Cup’ at Carrow Road. Picture: Phil Mingo/PPAUK

The initiative culminated in an end of season LGBT inclusive football tournament at Carrow Road. Dubbed the inaugural ‘Proud Canaries Cup’, Proud Canaries FC faced a number of other LGBT-inclusive and ally teams from across the country.