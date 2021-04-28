No title parade for fans if Canaries seal the deal

Published: 2:10 PM April 28, 2021

Celebrations outside City Hall in 2011 to mark Norwich City's promotion to the Premier League. Picture: Antony Kelly - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

There will be no repeat of the jubilant scenes at City Hall if Norwich City bring home the league title again.

The Canaries go into their final home game of the season on Saturday knowing that a victory will secure a second league title in the space of three seasons - and even a defeat could see the club crowned if Watford fail to win at Brentford.

The club's last title triumph saw tens of thousands of supporters gather outside City Hall, with midfielder Kenny McLean earning a place in club folklore with his mischievous antics.

Kenny McLean, Marco Stiepermann and Tom Trybull are interviewed by Jake Humphrey during the Norwich City Victory Parade and civic reception at Norwich City Hall, NorwichPicture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 64026706/05/2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

However, with coronavirus restrictions still in place at the end of the season, Norwich City Council confirmed there would be no repeat of the celebrations - even after June 21, when all restrictions are set to be lifted.

A spokesman said: "In normal times we would work in partnership with Norwich City Football Club, and any football celebrations would have taken place in May after the last match of the season and before the players take their well-earned summer break.

“Sadly, this cannot happen this year because of Covid-19. In line with most of the country, we have no mass, free, non-ticketed events planned post-21 June.

You may also want to watch:

"We have already cancelled the Lord Mayor's Celebration, and other organisers have also cancelled summer events. ”

A spokesman for the Canaries said the club was focused on preparations for when supporters were able to return to the stadium.

The wheels are already in motion for the return of live sport, with 8,000 fans attending the Carabao Cup Final between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley over the weekend and pilot events scheduled for May.

A club spokesman said: "We continue to talk about what a return of spectators to games and events at Carrow Road looks like. We were at the front of the queue for pilot fixtures back in September and will be ready to move on anything as soon as we’re given the green light.

"Throughout the pandemic we’ve been really proactive and in constant dialogue with our safety advisory group and relevant governing bodies."