Norwich man gets City tattoo more than a month before season ends

Shaun Hood has got a Norwich City Champions tattoo on his leg. Picture: Shaun Hood Archant

A Norwich fan has committed to the club claiming the Championship title more than a month before the final game of the season.

Shaun Hood, 39, has been supporting The Yellows ever since his mother took him to Norwich against Milwall in 1989.

Now he is so confident City will top the league on the final day, May 5, he has got a Champions 2019 Norwich tattoo on his leg.

The IT analyst chose to get the piece done as he believes in manager Daniel Farke.

He said: “Some of my mates have doubted Farke, but I never have. I was saying we’d win the league in September.

“They all call me stupid but the Germans know, they win, and I have always said I’ll get the tattoo but never had the bottle.

“Convinced we’ll win it now and have been for ages.”

Call it tempting fate but Mr Hood says the tattoo will stay either way.

The father-of-one added: “The tattoo has to stay, I think we can lose win and still win the league anyway.”