Norwich man gets City tattoo more than a month before season ends

PUBLISHED: 18:24 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:29 27 March 2019

Shaun Hood has got a Norwich City Champions tattoo on his leg. Picture: Shaun Hood

Shaun Hood has got a Norwich City Champions tattoo on his leg. Picture: Shaun Hood

Archant

A Norwich fan has committed to the club claiming the Championship title more than a month before the final game of the season.

Shaun Hood, 39, has been supporting The Yellows ever since his mother took him to Norwich against Milwall in 1989.

Now he is so confident City will top the league on the final day, May 5, he has got a Champions 2019 Norwich tattoo on his leg.

The IT analyst chose to get the piece done as he believes in manager Daniel Farke.

He said: “Some of my mates have doubted Farke, but I never have. I was saying we’d win the league in September.

“They all call me stupid but the Germans know, they win, and I have always said I’ll get the tattoo but never had the bottle.

“Convinced we’ll win it now and have been for ages.”

Call it tempting fate but Mr Hood says the tattoo will stay either way.

The father-of-one added: “The tattoo has to stay, I think we can lose win and still win the league anyway.”

Most Read

Social worker suspended after logging meetings with vulnerable children that did not happen

Caroline Chirimuuta worked at Norfolk County Council. Photo: Neil Perry

Muffin to see your honour! Van driver ate chocolate chip muffin at the wheel

Jose Monteiro Bicas leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Dramatic photos capture car fire near Norwich

A car was on fire on Lodge Lane in Old Catton, near Norwich. Photo: Submitted

Father thanks people who came to his son’s aid after he is brutally stabbed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

