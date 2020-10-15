Search

Supporters return to Carrow Road as live screening given go-ahead

PUBLISHED: 21:37 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 21:37 15 October 2020

Fans at Carrow Road on the September 19 for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown as Norwich City play Preston North End. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Supporters may be unable to attend Carrow Road to watch home games but they are offered the chance to see a live screening of an away match.

A thousands social distanced fans at Carrow Road as Norwich City play Preston North End. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdA thousands social distanced fans at Carrow Road as Norwich City play Preston North End. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have announced that this Saturday’s away fixture against Rotherham United will be screened live to supporters in Norwich.

The move follows permission being granted by the EFL.

Fans will be allowed back into Carrow Road for a live screening of the away fixture against Rotherham. Picture: Neil DidsburyFans will be allowed back into Carrow Road for a live screening of the away fixture against Rotherham. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Outside of the pilot event for the Preston match on September 16, when 1,000 fans were allowed in to test measures including social distancing, it will be the first time the Canaries have welcomed fans back to Carrow Road since February.

The event is being held in the Gunn Club and Top of the Terrace lounges, with tickets priced at £10 per person, including a complimentary drink.

To comply with restrictions fans will be seated at their own private table with socially distanced seating with a maximum of six people per booking.

Face masks will be required, but can be removed once fans are seated at their table. People will also be temperature checked on arrival.

A one-way system will also be in operation around the venue.

Tickets have already gone on sale.

Announcing the move, the club said: “Owing to the late confirmation by the EFL of the event, we are unable to offer a priority window on purchasing tickets. The club will introduce a priority sales window for any future live screening events.”

