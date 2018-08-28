Search

Canaries Trust to visit Leicester’s King Power Stadium to pay respects

PUBLISHED: 11:54 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:54 30 October 2018

The Canaries Trust said a board member would visit The Foxes home ground following the fatal helicopter crash on Saturday night. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The Canaries Trust said a board member would visit The Foxes home ground following the fatal helicopter crash on Saturday night. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

A Norwich City supporters’ group is to visit Leicester’s King Power Stadium to pay their respects on behalf of members.

The Canaries Trust said a board member would visit The Foxes’ home ground following the fatal helicopter crash on Saturday night.

Leicester City’s owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of staff, the pilot and a passenger, all died after the aircraft spiralled out of control outside the ground.

In a Twitter post, the trust said: “We have arranged for one of our board members to visit the King Power Stadium in the next couple of days and make an entry into the book of remembrance on behalf of all our members. #FootballFamily.”

The other people killed in the crash have been named as Nursara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

A team investigating the crash over the weekend has reportedly recovered the aircraft’s digital flight data recorder.

