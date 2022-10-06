Best Sunday League team ever? Holt, Hoolahan and Huckerby's new squad

Football fans who fancy their chances against Norwich City legends will get their shot thanks to a Sunday League super team.

Cringleford Veterans was founded in 2007 with the team joining the inaugural Norfolk Veterans League in 2010.

With former City goalie Scott Howie already part of the team - even though he fancied himself more as a midfielder - manager Ecky Limon then recruited more legends to join his line up.

Cringleford Veterans were the Norfolk County Cup winners for 2021 - Credit: Ecky Limon

He said: "Over the years I became good friends with City legends Iwan Roberts and Darren Eadie.

"During the 2012/13 season I jokingly mentioned to them that I had a big game with my Veterans and that my two strikers were missing and asked did they fancy it.

"The next day I hadn’t mentioned it to my players - many of them lifelong NCFC fans.

Ecky Limon, manager of Cringleford Veterans - Credit: Newman Associates PR

"As Iwan and Darren strolled towards the group it was like a scene from a spaghetti western.

"My players were dumbstruck. In the changing room they weren’t sure whether to shake hands or ask for autographs."

Having seen the turnout Darren Huckerby hinted that he may be interested in joining for the 2013/14 season and has played for the club ever since.

Ecky added how he jumped at the chance of signing one of City’s finest players.

Darren said: "Even after a professional career you still don’t lose the sheer enjoyment of playing the game - being part of a team, the camaraderie and the whole social aspect."

From there the club started drawing crowds laden with City scarves to see cameo appearances from the likes of ex-Norwich winger Adrian Forbes.

And the star signings kept rolling, with the introductions of Matt Gill, Adam Drury and celebrated Canaries striker Grant Holt in 2019 - who then convinced Wes Hoolahan to join for the 2021/22 fixtures.

Manager Ecky Limon said that Wes Hoolahan is "this season's big signing" for Cringleford Veterans - Credit: Ecky Limon

Wes said: "It didn’t take long for Holty to convince me to join Cringleford.

"I’ve really enjoyed the first couple of games."

Ecky added: "It’s been a real treat having such an impressive list of ex-pros turning out for our club.

"At no point has there been any sense that they were in any way the stars of the show - always happy to share their extra knowledge and experience but in the dressing room and in the pub they are just one of the lads like everyone else."