On The Ball Settee! Club donates kit launch sofa to good cause

A still from Norwich City's kit launch video showing Lukas Rupp on the sofa which has been donated to The Benjamin Foundation - Credit: Norwich City FC

A sofa which provided comfort to Norwich City stars Todd Cantwell, Angus Gunn, Lukas Rupp and Millie Davis has now been used to raise vital funds for a charity.

The football club has donated the couch which was used in the club's official home kit launch video to The Benjamin Foundation.

Money raised from the sale of the sofa to a new home will be used to support the work of the charity.

This includes preventing youth homelessness, providing positive activities for young people, such as young carers, and offering emotional wellbeing support.

The sofa which was donated to The Benjamin Foundation by Norwich City FC - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

At the start of the kit launch video, Rupp can be seen enjoying reading the Norwich Evening News promotion souvenir edition while sat on the sofa to model the new Lotus home shirt.

Paul Sinclair, operations manager at The Benjamin Foundation, said: "We are really pleased that Norwich City Football Club have supported The Benjamin Foundation by donating a sofa and other items used in their recent kit launch video.

"The support of our local community is so important to us; with people donating their pre-loved furniture to our stores, our charity can help more local young people to finally feel hopeful of a better future thanks to money raised from selling donated items. Thank you to Norwich City Football Club for their support.”

If you have items of good quality, used furniture you wish to donate to The Benjamin Foundation, visit https://benjaminfoundation.co.uk/stores/ for details of your local store.