News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

On The Ball Settee! Club donates kit launch sofa to good cause

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:51 AM August 11, 2021   
A still from Norwich City's kit launch video showing Lukas Rupp on the sofa which has been donated to The Benjamin Foundation

A still from Norwich City's kit launch video showing Lukas Rupp on the sofa which has been donated to The Benjamin Foundation - Credit: Norwich City FC

A sofa which provided comfort to Norwich City stars Todd Cantwell, Angus Gunn, Lukas Rupp and Millie Davis has now been used to raise vital funds for a charity. 

The football club has donated the couch which was used in the club's official home kit launch video to The Benjamin Foundation. 

Money raised from the sale of the sofa to a new home will be used to support the work of the charity.

This includes preventing youth homelessness, providing positive activities for young people, such as young carers, and offering emotional wellbeing support.

The sofa which was donated to The Benjamin Foundation by Norwich City FC

The sofa which was donated to The Benjamin Foundation by Norwich City FC - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

At the start of the kit launch video, Rupp can be seen enjoying reading the Norwich Evening News promotion souvenir edition while sat on the sofa to model the new Lotus home shirt. 

Paul Sinclair, operations manager at The Benjamin Foundation, said: "We are really pleased that Norwich City Football Club have supported The Benjamin Foundation by donating a sofa and other items used in their recent kit launch video.

"The support of our local community is so important to us; with people donating their pre-loved furniture to our stores, our charity can help more local young people to finally feel hopeful of a better future thanks to money raised from selling donated items. Thank you to Norwich City Football Club for their support.”

You may also want to watch:

If you have items of good quality, used furniture you wish to donate to The Benjamin Foundation, visit https://benjaminfoundation.co.uk/stores/ for details of your local store.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police out in force as anti-vaccine protesters descend on city pub
  2. 2 £1,000 fine warning as busy road to be closed
  3. 3 Why city pub blared Disney tunes out over Covid protests
  1. 4 The Real Greek to open in Norwich this month
  2. 5 'Bizarre' - City reacts to anti-vaccination protests
  3. 6 Brazilian steakhouse to open in Norwich next month
  4. 7 Live music, mobile skatepark and funfair on offer at community event
  5. 8 City centre road sealed off as police investigate 'late night incident'
  6. 9 Traffic moving slowly after crash on edge of Norwich
  7. 10 Call for hotel development to correct 'error' in building's name
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Artist's impression of revamped St Giles Street in Norwich

'People won't come' - fears city shake-up will put off visitors

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Food hygiene

The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Lisa Angel shop opens in Intu Chapelfield. Lisa pictured in the new shop.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Lisa Angel to hold sample and clearance sale at village hall

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
ndr

Norfolk County Council

Almost 600 claim compensation for NDR house price blight

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus