News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich City to star in third Sky Christmas advert for Gasway

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:00 AM November 10, 2021
Trett Films produced the Warm Stories advert which is set to launch at this year's Norwich Film Festival.

Norwich production company Trett Films produced the Warm Stories advert which is set to launch at this year's Norwich Film Festival. - Credit: Trett Films

Norwich City will once again play a major role in a Norfolk heating company's Sky TV Christmas advert.

Gasway, based in Norwich, has begun its third Warm Stories campaign which shows how a local football club can bring people together.

The third instalment of Warm Stories, which was created by Norwich-based production company Trett Films, is set to launch at this year's Norwich Film Festival.

Norwich City Football Club will once again play a major role in Gasway's third Christmas advert for Sky.

Norwich City Football Club will once again play a major role in Gasway's third Christmas advert for Sky. - Credit: Trett Films

Nick Bartram, Gasway’s managing director, said: "Throughout the pandemic, local filmmakers like Trett Films have helped us and hundreds of companies across the UK visualise the importance of family and community.

"Our adverts and short films focus on the warmth that both our families and communities provide, and this Christmas it feels more important than ever to highlight this.

"The last two years have been tough for the creative industry, and by sponsoring the film festival, we’re not only able to support a great local cultural event, but also international filmmaking talent.

You may also want to watch:

"I am really looking forward to seeing this year’s Warm Stories on the festival’s big screen – it’s the perfect place for it to premier."

Gasway bosses wanted to highlight the importance of family and community spirit through its 'Warm Stories' campaign and its work in alignment with Norwich City Football Club which shows a family's bond with the club.

Most Read

  1. 1 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
  2. 2 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
  3. 3 Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off
  1. 4 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
  2. 5 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
  3. 6 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
  4. 7 Norwich named one of most festive places to visit in England
  5. 8 Rare opportunity to buy former school building near Norwich
  6. 9 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
  7. 10 Three men arrested for cooking oil thefts from pubs

Sam Jeffery, commercial director at Norwich City Football Club, said: "At Norwich City Football Club, we’re proud of our partnership with Gasway.

"The values that we both share are very much centred around community being at the heart of all that we do. Gasway’s Warm Stories campaign is an excellent example of our partnership."

Gasway's third Warm Stories campaign will show how a local football club can play a big part in bringing people together.

Gasway's third Warm Stories campaign will show how a local football club can play a big part in bringing people together. - Credit: Trett Films

John Gordon-Saker, Norwich film festival chairman, said: "The film festival is about showing excellent films to an audience and giving filmmakers across the globe a chance to share their creations.

"Sponsors like Gasway who support creativity in Norfolk help keep the arts alive and vibrant, whilst promoting Norwich as a cultural hub."

Norwich Film Festival will begin on Friday, November 12 and run until Sunday, November 21.

Tickets are available now at www.norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/events/

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Grapes Hill roundabout in Norwich. Roadworks will begin there later this month.

Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Crisp supplies running short at a Sainsbury's branch in Norwich

Video

Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Customers using Tesco Metro in Norwich wearing their masks. Byline: Sonya Duncan

City centre Tesco Express store to close

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Block, Norwich

Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon