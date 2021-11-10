Norwich City to star in third Sky Christmas advert for Gasway
- Credit: Trett Films
Norwich City will once again play a major role in a Norfolk heating company's Sky TV Christmas advert.
Gasway, based in Norwich, has begun its third Warm Stories campaign which shows how a local football club can bring people together.
The third instalment of Warm Stories, which was created by Norwich-based production company Trett Films, is set to launch at this year's Norwich Film Festival.
Nick Bartram, Gasway’s managing director, said: "Throughout the pandemic, local filmmakers like Trett Films have helped us and hundreds of companies across the UK visualise the importance of family and community.
"Our adverts and short films focus on the warmth that both our families and communities provide, and this Christmas it feels more important than ever to highlight this.
"The last two years have been tough for the creative industry, and by sponsoring the film festival, we’re not only able to support a great local cultural event, but also international filmmaking talent.
You may also want to watch:
"I am really looking forward to seeing this year’s Warm Stories on the festival’s big screen – it’s the perfect place for it to premier."
Gasway bosses wanted to highlight the importance of family and community spirit through its 'Warm Stories' campaign and its work in alignment with Norwich City Football Club which shows a family's bond with the club.
Most Read
- 1 Cars set alight in arson attack at Norwich dealership
- 2 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
- 3 Grieving mother gives her 'best friend' perfect send off
- 4 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
- 5 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
- 6 Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
- 7 Norwich named one of most festive places to visit in England
- 8 Rare opportunity to buy former school building near Norwich
- 9 'A little bit special' - German Christmas market opens at Norfolk farm
- 10 Three men arrested for cooking oil thefts from pubs
Sam Jeffery, commercial director at Norwich City Football Club, said: "At Norwich City Football Club, we’re proud of our partnership with Gasway.
"The values that we both share are very much centred around community being at the heart of all that we do. Gasway’s Warm Stories campaign is an excellent example of our partnership."
John Gordon-Saker, Norwich film festival chairman, said: "The film festival is about showing excellent films to an audience and giving filmmakers across the globe a chance to share their creations.
"Sponsors like Gasway who support creativity in Norfolk help keep the arts alive and vibrant, whilst promoting Norwich as a cultural hub."
Norwich Film Festival will begin on Friday, November 12 and run until Sunday, November 21.
Tickets are available now at www.norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/events/