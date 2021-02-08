On the ball! City fan with 600 shirt collection picks his top 5
- Credit: Billy Pointer
From unearthing a forgotten youth kit to shirts worn by some of Norwich City's most legendary players, there is a story behind each of the 611 tops owned by Billy Pointer.
The Canaries fan has spent years growing his collection and has added more than 150 shirts since last June. The addition of the 2011/12 shirt worn by striker Grant Holt, took his haul to over 600.
The 30-year-old's collection ranges from strips worn in 1972 all the way to this season's offering, but what makes the top five?
Mr Pointer said one of them is a 1993/94 red and white non-registered kit worn by the club's youth team in tournaments, a kit no-one was sure existed until ex-Norwich player Alex Allens found VHS tapes in his dad's loft showing the kits in use.
"The reason it's one of my favourites is there were only 17 made but no one at the club could remember or had any pictures or further information on the shirt when I obtained them," he said.
"When Alex contacted me and I saw the footage I was amazed, as before now it was hearsay that it was even a real kit.
"To find the video and photos from the tournament was amazing I have since June obtained a second shirt with a different number on the back which can also be seen in the video."
The egg and cress shirt Gary Megson shirt from the 93/94 season was among his favorites, due to how Mitre took over as manufacturers when Ribero went bust mid-season, and had to stitch its logo over the top.
His favourite player shirts include Grant Holt's last kit for the team before being sold and the Admiral strip worn by Justin Fashanu at Wolves in 1979.
The final kit he chose was a 1982/84 home Adidas long sleeve shirt "blood shirt" which has no number on the rear and was the first year Norwich City had a shirt sponsor.
Even though the shirts are kept in boxes, Mr Pointer does not let them gather dust.
Mr Pointer said: “They’re all over the place - some are on the walls, some are in the wardrobe. I have 27 boxes with them neatly folded into different seasons and take them out.
"You cannot stick them in a bin bag and put them in the loft, the moths could get to them and it would be heartbreaking."
More of Billy’s collection can be seen @classicshirts1902 on Instagram.
Let us know your favourite City shirt in the comments.