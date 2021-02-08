On the ball! City fan with 600 shirt collection picks his top 5

Published: 12:04 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 12:41 PM February 8, 2021

Billy Pointer, has now collected 611 Norwich City shirts from across the decade. - Credit: Billy Pointer

From unearthing a forgotten youth kit to shirts worn by some of Norwich City's most legendary players, there is a story behind each of the 611 tops owned by Billy Pointer.

The Canaries fan has spent years growing his collection and has added more than 150 shirts since last June. The addition of the 2011/12 shirt worn by striker Grant Holt, took his haul to over 600.

On the ball City! Billy Pointer has currently collected 611 shirts from NCFC's history. - Credit: Billy Pointer

The 30-year-old's collection ranges from strips worn in 1972 all the way to this season's offering, but what makes the top five?

Mr Pointer said one of them is a 1993/94 red and white non-registered kit worn by the club's youth team in tournaments, a kit no-one was sure existed until ex-Norwich player Alex Allens found VHS tapes in his dad's loft showing the kits in use.

There was no record of the red and white kit which was used by the youth team during the 1993/94 season. - Credit: Billy Pointer

"The reason it's one of my favourites is there were only 17 made but no one at the club could remember or had any pictures or further information on the shirt when I obtained them," he said.

"When Alex contacted me and I saw the footage I was amazed, as before now it was hearsay that it was even a real kit.

"To find the video and photos from the tournament was amazing I have since June obtained a second shirt with a different number on the back which can also be seen in the video."

Footage from VHS tapes showing the red and white kit at a match vs Sunderland in 1994. - Credit: Billy Pointer

Footage from VHS tapes showing the red and white kit at a match vs Sunderland in 1994. - Credit: Billy Pointer

The egg and cress shirt Gary Megson shirt from the 93/94 season was among his favorites, due to how Mitre took over as manufacturers when Ribero went bust mid-season, and had to stitch its logo over the top.

Billy Pointer said Mitre stitched over the logo of the former kit manufactuer on the 1993/94 shirt. - Credit: Billy Pointer

The egg and cress shirt worn in the 1993/94 season by Gary Megson. - Credit: Billy Pointer

Grant Holt's 2011/12 kit brought Mr Pointer to the 600 milestone. He described it as one of his favourite modern away shirts and very successful season home and away in the Premier League. - Credit: Billy Pointer

His favourite player shirts include Grant Holt's last kit for the team before being sold and the Admiral strip worn by Justin Fashanu at Wolves in 1979.

The Admiral strip worn by Justin Fashanu away at Wolves in 1979. - Credit: Billy Pointer

The final kit he chose was a 1982/84 home Adidas long sleeve shirt "blood shirt" which has no number on the rear and was the first year Norwich City had a shirt sponsor.

The 1982/84 home Adidas long sleeve shirt "blood shirt" was used by spare players or those that suffered an injury and has no number on the rear. It is also from the first year Norwich City had a shirt sponsor. - Credit: Billy Pointer

The 1982/84 home Adidas long sleeve shirt "blood shirt" was used by spare players or those that suffered an injury and has no number on the rear. It is also from the first year Norwich City had a shirt sponsor. - Credit: Billy Pointer

Even though the shirts are kept in boxes, Mr Pointer does not let them gather dust.

Mr Pointer said: “They’re all over the place - some are on the walls, some are in the wardrobe. I have 27 boxes with them neatly folded into different seasons and take them out.

"You cannot stick them in a bin bag and put them in the loft, the moths could get to them and it would be heartbreaking."

More of Billy’s collection can be seen @classicshirts1902 on Instagram.

