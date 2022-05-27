We haven't given up on City - Fans rush to buy tickets for new season

Norwich City has sold out of season tickets for next season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sporting director Stuart Webber said Norwich City fans "gave up" too early in the Premier League - but the club has already sold out of season tickets for the next campaign.

In a statement this morning, the club confirmed a total of 21,500 season tickets for the new Sky Bet Championship season have been sold.

Executive director Zoe Ward said: “To have sold out our season tickets at this stage is a remarkable display of support.

“Our players and staff continue to be grateful and thankful for the ongoing backing from our supporters, through what has been a challenging season.

“We’re all now looking forward to seeing Carrow Road at full capacity as we head into the new campaign.”

It comes after Webber said in an in-house club interview that he was grateful to supporters despite saying he felt they turned on the team too quickly.

He said: "The fans gave up, and the local media went after us quickly.

"I thought how quickly people went after us was very surprising after the season we just had last year.

"We are grateful to our supporters, but did we make Carrow Road a tough place to come. No."

However, some spotted that a club advert for season ticket renewal had praised fans' "unwavering support" during last season.