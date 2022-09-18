Have you spotted exotic birds in the city suburbs?

Parakeets have moved into Norwich suburbs and started breeding, they show no sign of slowing down - Credit: Sarah Kelman

Parakeets are something you expect to see in the zoo not in the suburbs of Norwich in urban areas.

However, people living in NR5 may have to get used to seeing the green fellows as they have moved in and are breeding – they aren’t going anywhere.

The species of parakeet being found in the fine city are called ring-necked parakeets.

They originally come from India but were kept as pets and in private collections they were deliberately let go or escaped.

In recent years parakeets have been settling in the city suburbs and they don't show any sign of leaving - Credit: Sarah Kelman

The first ever record of parakeets breeding in the UK happens to be in Norfolk and was recorded in 1855 – though these birds died out and there wasn't considerable breeding numbers until1969 in London and Kent.

Dr David Noble, principal ecologist for monitoring at BTO British Trust for Ornithology said: “They have been in the UK for a long time but they are first recorded as being established in Norwich in 2017.

“Then again in 2019 and 2020 there were reports of at least one breeding pair but with up to ten birds.”

“In 2022 there have been reports of up to 18 birds in Norwich.”

The exotic birds like being in urban areas and are not often found in the countryside because they need access to food and very old trees which are often found in city parks.

Mr Noble said: “They like ancient old trees with holes for nesting as they are a cavity nesting species.

“They like a few of those trees in the same area so they can all nest together.”

It is suspected that parakeets largely survive in the winter by eating food from bird feeders and tables - Credit: Tom Calwallender

There have been concerns that they compete with other native birds for cavities, while Mr Noble and his team have found no proof of that.

He said: “We can’t say it won’t happen but at the moment there doesn’t seem to be a strong effect on cavity nesters – which is the most significant potential effect.”

Though the colourful birds have been known to dominate bird tables – but it isn’t considered that this will have a population effect on anything else.

For now, he said: “The impact is suspected but not established.”

How do parakeets survive in urban areas?

Parakeets survive on a diet of nuts, seeds, berries and fruit.

In some countries local people have problems with parakeets eating all of their fruit crops such as cherries.

They are also partial to household scraps.

It is thought that feeding from bird tables and bird feeders helps them to survive the British winters.

It is probably the reason why they remain in urban areas as opposed to spreading out into the countryside.

But to help with their survival the area they choose has to be rich with old trees for nesting in as this is a social species so they like to nest together.

Parakeets as a species are also good fliers so are able to fly long distances to check out potential new areas for colonising.