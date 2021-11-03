News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Here's your chance to play FIFA 22 for Norwich City

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:24 AM November 3, 2021
Players at the One Life Left - Norwich Gaming Cafe. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich City Football Club is seeking two players to represent the club in the ePremier League tournament. - Credit: Archant

Always wanted to represent Norwich City Football Club but lack the required football skills?

Here is your chance to play for the Canaries in a virtual format. 

The ePremier League is set to return for a fourth season and the club is searching for two players to take on participants from 19 other Premier League clubs in the grand finals of FIFA 22.

Players of all abilities can register now for the tournament and will compete for a place in the club play-offs by participating in a series of online open qualification tournaments between November and January.

The grand finals of the ePremier League will take place on March 26 and March 27 at a venue soon to be released and players are competing to lift the EPL trophy and a share of a £100,000 prize pool.

Online qualification dates

  • Qualifier 1 – November, 16/17
  • Qualifier 2 – November, 23/24
  • Qualifier 3 – November, 30/December 1
  • Qualifier 4 – December, 14/15
  • Qualifier 5 – December, 21/22
  • Qualifier 6 – January, 4/5
  • Qualifier 7 – January, 11/12
  • Online qualifier play-off –January, 18/19
  • Norwich City playoffs – February/March 2022 (precise dates to be confirmed by each club).
  • Grand finals – March, 26/27

Think you've got what it takes to lead Norwich to glory? Sign up here.

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes paid to 'inspirational' headteacher and academy boss
  2. 2 Rocky Horror Show performance cancelled due to Covid
  3. 3 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  1. 4 London fried chicken brand Mother Clucker launching in Norwich
  2. 5 Children terrified as eggs lobbed at windows
  3. 6 From Huckerby to Cantwell, the firm pimping up Norwich City players' cars
  4. 7 Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award
  5. 8 Two-car crash on busy city junction
  6. 9 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  7. 10 Supermarket car park plans would cause traffic issues near Carrow Road
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Karis Dacosta was last seen on Saturday, October 30 at approximately 6:45pm in Sheringham.

Norfolk Live

Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
.An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road

Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
First Bus services tweeted that buses will be using the stop on Jenny Lind Road until 10am.

Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensu

Norwich Live

Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days

Sean Galea-Pace

person