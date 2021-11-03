Here's your chance to play FIFA 22 for Norwich City

Norwich City Football Club is seeking two players to represent the club in the ePremier League tournament. - Credit: Archant

Always wanted to represent Norwich City Football Club but lack the required football skills?

Here is your chance to play for the Canaries in a virtual format.

The ePremier League is set to return for a fourth season and the club is searching for two players to take on participants from 19 other Premier League clubs in the grand finals of FIFA 22.

Players of all abilities can register now for the tournament and will compete for a place in the club play-offs by participating in a series of online open qualification tournaments between November and January.

The grand finals of the ePremier League will take place on March 26 and March 27 at a venue soon to be released and players are competing to lift the EPL trophy and a share of a £100,000 prize pool.

Online qualification dates

Qualifier 1 – November, 16/17

Qualifier 2 – November, 23/24

Qualifier 3 – November, 30/December 1

Qualifier 4 – December, 14/15

Qualifier 5 – December, 21/22

Qualifier 6 – January, 4/5

Qualifier 7 – January, 11/12

Online qualifier play-off –January, 18/19

Norwich City playoffs – February/March 2022 (precise dates to be confirmed by each club).

Grand finals – March, 26/27

Think you've got what it takes to lead Norwich to glory? Sign up here.