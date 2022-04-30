Norwich City relegated from Premier League after defeat

Breaking

Norwich City manager Dean Smith reacts during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday April 30, 2022. - Credit: PA

Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League this afternoon, following defeat at Aston Villa.

The Canaries' fate was sealed by a victory for rivals Burnley, who came from behind to beat Watford - also relegation candidates.

Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the first half, capitalising on a slip from City's Brandon Williams.

Williams' error summed up Norwich's season, as did the lack of threat in front of goal.

Danny Ings added a late goal in stoppage time to add to Norwich's misery.

This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.



