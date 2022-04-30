Breaking
Norwich City relegated from Premier League after defeat
Published: 5:17 PM April 30, 2022
Updated: 5:58 PM April 30, 2022
- Credit: PA
Norwich City were relegated from the Premier League this afternoon, following defeat at Aston Villa.
The Canaries' fate was sealed by a victory for rivals Burnley, who came from behind to beat Watford - also relegation candidates.
Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the first half, capitalising on a slip from City's Brandon Williams.
Williams' error summed up Norwich's season, as did the lack of threat in front of goal.
Danny Ings added a late goal in stoppage time to add to Norwich's misery.
This is a breaking news story, check back for more updates.