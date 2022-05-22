Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Watch: A handful of protesters gather as City thumped on last day of season

Francis Redwood

Published: 8:08 PM May 22, 2022
Updated: 8:23 PM May 22, 2022
More fans were outside Carrow Road protesting after Norwich City's 5-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

A small number of fans protested outside Carrow Road this evening, calling for ownership to change hands after another embarrassing defeat to end the season.

The Canaries' dismal season in the top-flight ended with a 5-0 drubbing by Tottenham on Sunday.

After the game, around 60 fans gathered and several flares were set off during the protests, with one catching fire. 

Chants of 'Delia Out' and 'Stuart Webber - get out of our club' rang around Carrow Road, referring to majority shareholder Delia Smith and the club's sporting director.

Hundreds of fans exited the game early and many believe it won't quite be plain sailing getting back to the Premier League.

Banners calling for Delia Smith and Stuart Webber to leave the club were on display outside Carrow Road.

Mick Castle, 72, said: "The Championship is a tough league and I just can't see that resilience there with this team.

"I feel deflated - there was nothing there today.

"I couldn't even bare to watch the whole game today it was that bad.

"I'm not a fan of Stuart Webber and I think Delia has spent all the money she's got - I'm a bit depressed really."

Mick Castle, 72, said: "I couldn't even bare to watch the whole game today it was that bad."

Against Spurs on Sunday, City only had nice shots all game, with zero shots on target.

Lance Clarry, 59, said: "It's been a very disappointing season.

"From what I've seen today there needs to be a change at the top.

"Either more funding needs to be put into the club or they need to find someone else to fund the club to bring it back up to where it should be.

"This, of course, means someone needs to release the reigns.

Norwich City fans leaving Carrow Road after their 5-0 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

"Sadly though I don't think anything is going to change - so I think they need to try and merge with someone who can actually come in and put some money in.

"With the parachute payment they'll receive I think they'll have a chance at bouncing back up but I don't think they'll get automatic promotion."

The poor performances all season long have seen City score just 22 points and concede 84 goals.

Graham Winter, 59, said: "It's not good enough - nowhere near good enough."

Graham Winter, 59, said: "It's not good enough - nowhere near good enough.

"I think there will be a hangover next season - especially if they play how they did today.

"But I can't see anything changing - it seems like Delia and Webber will stay."

