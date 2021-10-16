Power still out in parts of Norwich city centre six hours later

Published: 6:15 PM October 16, 2021

The electricity in parts of Norwich city centre remains out following this morning's power cut. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A power cut is still affecting parts of the city more than six hours after this morning's outage first started.

The disruption is believed to have started around 11.13am on Saturday morning due to a fault with an underground cable.

As a result, more than 50 homes and businesses are reportedly impacted by the outage, with NR1 3 and NR2 1 postcodes being hit hardest.

Having initially estimated to have power restored by 3pm, that time has been delayed.

A spokesperson for UK Power Networks said: "Thanks for your patience over today.

"We've remotely diverted electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to four properties. This leaves 62 properties affected.

"Our engineers have been in contact with us to let us know that they are in the process of diverting the remaining supplies around the underground network fault.

"To give them time to do this safely, the estimated timeframe to restore your power is now between 6.30pm and 7.30pm.

"We're sorry this is taking longer than expected, and we'll continue to keep you up to date, but if any change to this time comes in from our staff I'll let you know as soon as we hear."