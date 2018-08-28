Search

Barclay singing section proves success despite City’s FA Cup loss

PUBLISHED: 09:07 06 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:22 06 January 2019

The home fans display the yellow and green before the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/01/2019

The home fans display the yellow and green before the FA Cup match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/01/2019

The FA Cup may have lost its magic in some quarters - but no-one had told those in the singing section at Carrow Road on Saturday

An area of the stand was specially designated for the tie against Portsmouth as part of an initiative by the Barclay End Project and Along Come Norwich to improve the ground’s atmosphere.

Dozens of yellow and green flags were handed out to fans and made a colourful spectacle before the teatime kick off.

In recent years the early rounds of the great cup competition have seen thousands of empty seats and a flat feeling at NR1.

The arrival of nearly 3000 Pompey followers chanting their famous chimes certainly helped raise the noise levels.

And the Canary singing section provided a prompt to the rest of the ground to get behind the lads.

There was rarely a moment without a rendition of On The Ball City or Yellows or the Emi Buendia love song (yes he is really is that popular even when he’s injured).

Grant Hanley’s early sending off was a huge blow for City - but further inspired the Barclay choir.

Sadly the late, late Andre Green winner saw the League One leaders reach round four but the singers finished finished as they started with a rousing finale to acknowledge the efforts of the 10 men.

