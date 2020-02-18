Norwich City of Ale 2020: Everything we know so far

The 2020 Norwich City of Ale boasts an exciting collaboration between brewers in Leuven, Belgium and Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay Archant

Pub revellers can rejoice as the first taste of what's to come for this year's Norwich City of Ale festival has been revealed.

The festival will take place from 21st to 31st May 2020 across 45 City of Ale pubs in Norwich. Picture: Will Ridgard The festival will take place from 21st to 31st May 2020 across 45 City of Ale pubs in Norwich. Picture: Will Ridgard

Now in its tenth year the festival runs from Thursday May, 21 to Sunday May, 31 and will see 45 pubs taking part in a city-wide celebration of beer.

Beer-lovers will be able to enjoy cheese and beer matchings, tutored tastings and music events - details of which will be revealed closer to the time.

The launch party of Norwich City of Ale 2020 will take place at the Waterfront. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography The launch party of Norwich City of Ale 2020 will take place at the Waterfront. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography

Seven ale trails, which will include up to seven pubs per route, will make a welcome return after they accounted for 11,000 individual pub visits last year.

A free programme with route details will be available at participating pubs, along with a stamp sheet to collect a stamp at every one you visit.

Last year's Norwich City of Ale 2019 was hailed as the festival's most successful yet. Photo: Simon Finlay Last year's Norwich City of Ale 2019 was hailed as the festival's most successful yet. Photo: Simon Finlay

For each trail completed you will receive a badge designed on historic currency used in Norwich.

Kicking off the festival will be a launch party at The Waterfront on King Street on Thursday May, 21 from 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

The venue will stock award-winning brews from across the region, including a first time collaboration between brewers in Leuven in Belgium and Norwich.

City of Ale 2019: The crew from the Victorian steam boat from the Museum of the Broads, from left, Bruce Lindon, Roger Barker, and Ivor Broughton, enjoy a drink before taking part in the flotilla carrying the Anglo-French ale from France to the Waterfront in Norwich for the City of Ale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY City of Ale 2019: The crew from the Victorian steam boat from the Museum of the Broads, from left, Bruce Lindon, Roger Barker, and Ivor Broughton, enjoy a drink before taking part in the flotilla carrying the Anglo-French ale from France to the Waterfront in Norwich for the City of Ale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tickets include three pints and cost £10 in advance on the UEA ticket bookings website or £12 on the door.

Norwich City of Ale festival was founded by Phil Cutter of the Murderers pub on Timber Hill, Norwich and Dawn Leeder of PintPickie after they noticed a sharp decline in pub culture.

Mr Cutter said: "Hearts of communities were being ripped apart with the disappearance of the local and we wanted to help support the pubs in Norwich. The idea was to have a beer festival centred around pubs - not anonymous halls or marquees. The plan was to get people out and about in the city. That went hand-in-hand with campaigns aimed at regenerating town and city centres.

"The ambition is still the same now as it was then. We still aim to get people enjoying everything the city has on offer: history, architecture, culture, the arts, independent shops - and its unique and fabulous pubs.

"This festival promises to be full of hidden treasures and exciting surprises. Your taste buds won't be disappointed. And neither will you."

For more information www.cityofale.org.uk