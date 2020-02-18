Search

Advanced search

Norwich City of Ale 2020: Everything we know so far

PUBLISHED: 15:32 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 18 February 2020

The 2020 Norwich City of Ale boasts an exciting collaboration between brewers in Leuven, Belgium and Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay

The 2020 Norwich City of Ale boasts an exciting collaboration between brewers in Leuven, Belgium and Norwich. Picture: Simon Finlay

Archant

Pub revellers can rejoice as the first taste of what's to come for this year's Norwich City of Ale festival has been revealed.

The festival will take place from 21st to 31st May 2020 across 45 City of Ale pubs in Norwich. Picture: Will RidgardThe festival will take place from 21st to 31st May 2020 across 45 City of Ale pubs in Norwich. Picture: Will Ridgard

Now in its tenth year the festival runs from Thursday May, 21 to Sunday May, 31 and will see 45 pubs taking part in a city-wide celebration of beer.

Beer-lovers will be able to enjoy cheese and beer matchings, tutored tastings and music events - details of which will be revealed closer to the time.

The launch party of Norwich City of Ale 2020 will take place at the Waterfront. Photo: Simon Finlay PhotographyThe launch party of Norwich City of Ale 2020 will take place at the Waterfront. Photo: Simon Finlay Photography

Seven ale trails, which will include up to seven pubs per route, will make a welcome return after they accounted for 11,000 individual pub visits last year.

A free programme with route details will be available at participating pubs, along with a stamp sheet to collect a stamp at every one you visit.

Last year's Norwich City of Ale 2019 was hailed as the festival's most successful yet. Photo: Simon FinlayLast year's Norwich City of Ale 2019 was hailed as the festival's most successful yet. Photo: Simon Finlay

For each trail completed you will receive a badge designed on historic currency used in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Kicking off the festival will be a launch party at The Waterfront on King Street on Thursday May, 21 from 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

The venue will stock award-winning brews from across the region, including a first time collaboration between brewers in Leuven in Belgium and Norwich.

City of Ale 2019: The crew from the Victorian steam boat from the Museum of the Broads, from left, Bruce Lindon, Roger Barker, and Ivor Broughton, enjoy a drink before taking part in the flotilla carrying the Anglo-French ale from France to the Waterfront in Norwich for the City of Ale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCity of Ale 2019: The crew from the Victorian steam boat from the Museum of the Broads, from left, Bruce Lindon, Roger Barker, and Ivor Broughton, enjoy a drink before taking part in the flotilla carrying the Anglo-French ale from France to the Waterfront in Norwich for the City of Ale. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tickets include three pints and cost £10 in advance on the UEA ticket bookings website or £12 on the door.

Norwich City of Ale festival was founded by Phil Cutter of the Murderers pub on Timber Hill, Norwich and Dawn Leeder of PintPickie after they noticed a sharp decline in pub culture.

Mr Cutter said: "Hearts of communities were being ripped apart with the disappearance of the local and we wanted to help support the pubs in Norwich. The idea was to have a beer festival centred around pubs - not anonymous halls or marquees. The plan was to get people out and about in the city. That went hand-in-hand with campaigns aimed at regenerating town and city centres.

"The ambition is still the same now as it was then. We still aim to get people enjoying everything the city has on offer: history, architecture, culture, the arts, independent shops - and its unique and fabulous pubs.

"This festival promises to be full of hidden treasures and exciting surprises. Your taste buds won't be disappointed. And neither will you."

For more information www.cityofale.org.uk

Most Read

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

7 famous films that were shot in Norwich

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Tulip Fever and Fighting with My Family are just some of the famous films shot in Norwich Credit L-R: Steve Adams, Bill Smith and Tom Vince

Shop assistant, 21, found dead at his Norwich home, inquest hears

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

7 famous films that were shot in Norwich

Alan Partridge: Alpha Papa, Tulip Fever and Fighting with My Family are just some of the famous films shot in Norwich Credit L-R: Steve Adams, Bill Smith and Tom Vince

Shop assistant, 21, found dead at his Norwich home, inquest hears

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tenant fined £200 for playing loud music at block of flats

A man has been fined for playing loud music in Clifton Street, Norwich. Picture: Google Maps

Man armed with knives assaulted railway workers at Norwich Station

Treaye Raymond was sentenced for 14 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

What makes Norwich City loanee Duda feel ‘mad’?

Ondrej Duda has started all four of Norwich City's league games since arriving on loan from Hertha Berlin Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Retired investor drowned after Mercedes overturned into pond, inquest hears

The B1172 closed after the crash. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Canaries star appears alongside Formula One world champion

Norwich City star Todd Cantwell met Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at a Puma publicity shoot in London Picture: @PumaPerformance on Instagram
Drive 24