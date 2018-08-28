Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Norwich City fans use mobile phones to light up Carrow Road after floodlight failure

PUBLISHED: 17:56 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 18:16 29 December 2018

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure halts the match Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure halts the match Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City fans tried to light up Carrow Road with their mobile phones this evening as a failed floodlight caused the suspension of the match against Derby County.

The floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesThe floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teemu Pukki had just scored to put Norwich 3-2 ahead in the 81st minute when the floodlights between the City Stand and the River End went out.

The players were taken off as the club’s staff tried to fix the problem.

Eager City fans tried to help by switching on the torches on their phones and holding them in the air - though the combined glow was not enough to match the glare of the broken light tower.

The lights took more than 15 minutes to fix, and there followed some dark times for Norwich as they succumbed to two late goals to lose 4-3.

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure hats the match during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 29/12/2018Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure hats the match during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 29/12/2018

The floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesThe floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Norwich crash

A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries following a crash. Image; Staff

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explination? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Two Christmas Day babies born in Norwich within just three minutes of each other

Sam and Josh De'ath with Christmas Day baby Kobi. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas Day weather warning issued for East Anglia

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Most Read

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Kate Middleton spotted in Norfolk discount store with Princess Charlotte and Prince George

#includeImage($article, 225)

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Green welly brigade’ plunges seaside village into parking chaos

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Daniel Farke rues Carrow Road power cut in City’s 4-3 defeat to Derby County

The floodlights fail at Carrow Road Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich set for ParkRide - a two-wheeled twist on the ParkRun craze

Helen Rainbow from Pedal Revolution with her Tour of the Broads cycle team. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s painful 4-3 Championship defeat against Derby County

Teemu Pukki rifled a clincial goal in the first half against Derby Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans use mobile phones to light up Carrow Road after floodlight failure

Fans use their phones to light up the ground as floodlight failure halts the match Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Ram raid at Carrow Road as Canaries are beaten by two late Derby goals after floodlight failure delay

The Norwich players look dejected after conceding their sides third goal against Derby Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists