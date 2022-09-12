Concerns police numbers could affect this week's football matches

Concerns over policing numbers have placed doubts on whether football matches across the country will go ahead this week.

Games in England are currently set to resume on Tuesday, but concerns have been raised over whether enough police officers will be on hand as the force scales up its response to the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

It is thought that a number of officers from the east will be required to police events paying tribute to Her Majesty.

The Canaries are due to face both Bristol City on Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

City fans at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Games are set to be accessed on a match-by-match basis, with Arsenal's Europa League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Thursday night already postponed due to “the severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues related to the ongoing events surrounding the national mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

It is thought that more than 10,000 officers will be on duty each day in the capital over the coming week.

A statement from the National Police Chief's Council said: “We will work with football clubs to try and ensure that, where possible, football fixtures can take place safely when balanced against the requirement to support national events and deliver day-to-day policing.

“This is a unique situation and we are working closely with everyone involved.”

It is thought officers are currently in discussion with UEFA, the EFL and FA about the games.

But Norwich City and the rest of the Championship, League One and League Two are set to resume their fixture schedule from tomorrow night, the EFL has confirmed.

Dean Smith's side were originally scheduled to play Burnley on Friday, September 9, in front of Sky Sports cameras, but the game has been rearranged.

The Canaries in action during their last match against Coventry City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police face 12-hour shifts and cancelled leave as part of a mammoth operation following the monarch's death, however Ken Marsh, chairman of the Metropolitan Police Federation, said officers wanted to work in order to show their respect for Her Majesty.

He said: “We haven’t had any gripes or groans about what’s asked of them or what’s required of them because they all, to a man and woman, had affection for our Queen and want to be part of it, and want to show their respect in any way they can.”

All EFL matches this week will see clubs pay tribute to the Queen, with the national anthem to be played in stadiums, flags to be flown at half mast, black armbands to be worn by players and a minute's silence to be held before kick-off.