Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

City fans chance to get a match worn signed shirt

PUBLISHED: 13:22 16 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 16 January 2019

Conor McLaughlin of Millwall and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Conor McLaughlin of Millwall and Onel Hernandez of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

City fans will be able to get their hands on shirts worn by players in their win over Millwall as they go under the hammer for charity.

Poppy shirts worn by the Norwich City players are being sold as a part of the Sky Bet Poppy Auction.

The auction of signed memorabilia, from across the EFL’s 72 member clubs, is raising money for The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.

Twenty-two Norwich shirts, from the Sky Bet Championship fixture on November 10 2018 are being auctioned on www.charitystars.com.

The game ended 4-3 to Norwich, with goals from Teemu Pukki, Moritz Leitner and Jordan Rhodes.

The auction has currently raised £41,000 for the British Legion.

The Royal British Legion’s Ben France said: “Through the incredible generosity of the fans, we will ensure today’s Armed Forces and their families receive the support they need, and their unique contribution is never forgotten.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Have you seen this mysterious busker on the streets of Norwich?

A new busker has been impressing in Norwich. Photo: Dave Carolan

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

The Rock admits he can relate to Norwich’s ‘crazy’ Knight family ahead of wrestling movie debut

Fighting with my family UK poster Credit: Lionsgate

Recipe: Make our cheap and easy rhubarb and blood orange marmalade queen of puddings

Rhubarb and blood orange marmalade queen of puddings Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Do you know the real story behind one of Norwich’s most noticeable graffiti works?

The complex of former Eastern Electricity buildings in Norwich, and the Utopia art. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists