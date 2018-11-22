Match day parking raise £5,000 for cancer charity

Bob Price. Photo: Big C Big C

Norwich City football supporters, many of them Freemasons, have raised £5,000 over the past three years for cancer charity Big C, by paying for parking spaces at the head office of insurance broker Alan Boswell Group on match days.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Bob Price, who led the fundraising drive, said: “We are thrilled to have reached the £5,000 mark for Big C and I would like to extend my grateful thanks to the team at Alan Boswell, who are dedicated Big C supporters, for allowing us to use their carpark for the fundraising.

“Sadly I have close family and friends who are currently experiencing their own cancer journeys and I know what a wonderful local charity Big C is and how people benefit greatly from their support. Their centres offer brilliant help to those with cancer and importantly also their families.”

Dr Chris Bushby, chief executive at Big C said,:“Enormous thanks go to Bob, Alan Boswell and the Norfolk Freemasons for all their efforts in raising this amazing amount of funds for Big C. Support of this nature is vital to ensure we can continue to offer help to those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney close to where they live and when they need it.”

Group executive chairman Alan Boswell added: “The arrangement we’ve got with Norfolk Freemasons is win-win – we have the parking space near the football ground, and we’re long-time supporters of Big C. We’re absolutely behind anything that contributes to the fantastic work that Big C does, so I’m happy we could help the Freemasons with their brilliant idea.”