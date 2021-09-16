News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Win a Lotus worth £50k as part of new Canaries project

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:30 AM September 16, 2021   
Jake Humphrey presented the competition promotion video for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation Lotus car on offer 

Jake Humphrey presented the competition promotional video for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation - Credit: Norwich City CSF

A lucky Canaries fan could find themselves handed the keys to a limited edition Lotus.

Lotus Cars and Bridge Classic Cars have teamed up with Norwich City to offer the first Lotus Elite off the production line to a new home. 

The final edition Lotus Elise Sport 240 is one of a select few cars commemorating the end of the Lotus Elite after 25 years. 

And one lucky fan is being offered the chance to own the car after they take it for a spin on the Lotus test track at Hethel. 

All proceeds from the competition, which costs £9 to enter, will go to the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (NCCSF) to support people with disabilities. 

City stars such as Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons took the cars around the test track during pre-season ahead of their Premier League campaign. 

Norwich City stars Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons with the Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition 

Norwich City stars Todd Cantwell and Max Aarons with the Lotus Elise Sport 240 final edition - Credit: Norwich City CSF

Lotus approached the foundation with the idea of the competition to help fundraising as a result of the company's connection with the Canaries, being the club's shirt sponsor for the 2021/22 season.

Daniel Wynne, who is leading the project for NCCSF, said the car is worth around £50,000. 

Mr Wynne, who is also the PA announcer at Carrow Road, said: "Lotus are clearly passionate about helping people with disabilities.

"We're so grateful to have this very special prize available, which will help us to make a huge difference to people in Norfolk."

A Canaries fan could find themselves behind the wheel of a limited edition Lotus car which is up for grabs. 

The limited edition Lotus Elise Sport 240 which has been offered to Norwich City Community Sports Foundation - Credit: Norwich City CSF

Television presenter and City fan Jake Humphrey presented the promotional video for the NCCSF competition, and could be heard roaring with excitement as he tested the sportscar himself.

Mr Wynne added: "Money raised from the car will help us to drive inclusion for people with disabilities, helping towards the cost of some of our programmes that allow people with disabilities to enjoy the benefits of sport. 

The Lotus Elise 240 Final Edition in all its glory

The Lotus Elise 240 Final Edition in all its glory - Credit: Norwich City CSF

"Not only do our sessions help with physical wellbeing and keeping active, but also improving social skills and confidence, while providing a support network and respite care for families." 

NCCSF deliver pan-disability and specific sessions including Down's syndrome football and Mini Kickers football for children.

The Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition which is raising funds for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation 

The Lotus Elise Sport 240 Final Edition which is raising funds for the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation - Credit: Norwich City Community Sports Foundation

Visit www.bridgeclassiccarscompetitions.co.uk/product/lotus/ to enter the competition. 

Inside the Lotus Elise Sport 240 which is being offered for £9 in aid of charity 

Inside the Lotus Elise Sport 240 which is being offered for £9 in aid of charity - Credit: Norwich City CSF

