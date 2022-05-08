Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich City investigating Instagram posts by Brandon Williams

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:55 PM May 8, 2022
Brandon Williams of Norwich at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture

Social media posts by Brandon Williams after City's defeat are being looked into by the club - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City is understood to be looking into an Instagram post by player Brandon Williams following claims fans followed him home after the loss to West Ham on Sunday afternoon.

A picture posted from Williams' Instagram account on Sunday evening appeared to show a middle finger sign and was captioned: "What a beautiful day. Easy up Norwich City." 

The defender, who played the full 90 minutes in the defeat and is on loan from Manchester United, has since deleted the original post but later added a second update which showed an image of a dog captioned: "For the people that followed me, he's always awake."

Following the match, about 200 Norwich City supporters gathered outside the director's entrance of the City Stand at Carrow Road to protest about the club's ownership and sporting director Stuart Webber's future.

City were beaten 4-0 by the East London side and remain bottom of the Premier League after being relegated last weekend. 

Norwich Live News
Norwich News

