'Pretty shoddy' - Anger as limited edition City shirts for sale on eBay

David Hannant

Published: 12:28 PM April 27, 2021   
LE NCFC kit

Norwich City have released a special edition kit dedicated to their fans. - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City supporters have spoken of their disappointment after a handful of limited edition shirts ended up on eBay just moments after selling out.

On Sunday, the club released a special shirt, which will be worn by the players for Saturday's potential title-clincher against Reading at Carrow Road - the final home game of the season.

Inspired by the flags of the lower Barclay Stand, the shirt was put on sale for £30 - less than an ordinary replica shirt - with £5 from each sale going towards Along Come Norwich and The Barclay End's campaign to improve the stadium's atmosphere.

Around 5,000 of the shirts were made and proved hugely popular with supporters, with the club now completely sold out of all adult sizes.

However, some fans have spoken of their anger after a number found their way onto eBay, with supporters accusing people of profiteering from the club's gesture.

Among the fans to speak out on the matter on social media was Di Cunningham, of the Proud Canaries supporters' group, who wrote: "It's a limited edition - now sold out - so some real fans have missed out. It is pretty shoddy to have bought them simply to make a profit given what they symbolise."

One seller, who bought three shirts and had seen an auction surpass £100, admitted to this newspaper on Monday they had made "an error in judgment", apologising and agreeing to return them to the club after terminating the auction.

But as of Tuesday morning, there was still a handful being sold by other users, each at inflated prices.

Jon Punt of Along Come Norwich has welcomed the prosepct of returning to Carrow Road. Picture: ANTON

Jon Punt of Along Come Norwich has welcomed the prosepct of returning to Carrow Road. Picture: ANTONY KELLY - Credit: Archant

Jon Punt, Along Come Norwich co-founder, said: "When something is limited edition it is almost inevitable that somebody will try and make a quick buck. I know many people aren't particularly happy about it.

"However, the most important thing is that this was a really lovely gesture from the club - we did not suggest it to them, they came to us and we've had a really overwhelming response.

"We've never had the kind of amount this will make and we are already making plans for it so when we all return to Carrow Road it will be a really special moment."

