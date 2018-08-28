Norwich City re-partners with Jarrold after two year break

Norwich City footballers Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull meet fans and sign autographs at Jarrold Intersport. Picture: Nick Butcher Archant © 2018

Norwich City has started a new partnership with Jarrold just two years after it parted ways.

Jarrold, a family-owned local business, had been a part of the club for more than 50 years but in 2016 that came to an end after the renaming of The Jarrold Stand.

The South Stand had been completed at the end of January 2004 making its début when the Canaries hosted Sheffield United.

The stand holds 8,212 City supports and helped increase the ground’s capacity to more than 25,000.

At the time Norwich City chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, said that he was “immensely grateful” for the stores backing through “thick and thin” and there was a strong relationship between the two.

Now after the two year break City has renewed its partnership with Jarrold and celebrated the opening of a new sports store - Jarrold Intersport, on London Street, Norwich.

It is the first Intersport store to open in England and has been designed specifically for City fans.

The sports store celebrates Jarrold’s heritage in the sporting world and its link with City.

Fans were welcomed into the store by Canaries’ stars Moritz Leitner and Tom Trybull who signed autographs.

Michelle Jarrold, development director for Jarrold, said: “I am thrilled that we are re-establishing a partnership with Norwich City Football Club at a time when we have launched Jarrold Intersport, our exciting new sports concept store in Norwich.

“Norwich City Football Club and Jarrold are two of the best-known businesses in the city and we are looking forward to working together.”

It comes after the Jarrold store, which is next door, saw improvements to expand its Deli, wine bar and Exchange restaurant.

Mr Kensell said: “We’re delighted to be back in partnership with an historic Norwich institution like Jarrold.

“Much like the club, Jarrold has been at the forefront of the Norwich community for decades, and we really look forward to working closely with Michelle Jarrold and her team on a variety of initiatives in the future.”

The Jarrold Stand has reverted to its historic name of South Stand after the sponsorship deal ended.

There was a brief deal with The Galway Roast but this ended in November 2016.