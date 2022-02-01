Norwich City looking for 'creative' person to help link club with fans

Norwich City are searching for its first ever head of supporter engagement. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City is searching for someone to help link fans with the club.

The club is looking for its first ever head of supporter engagement to increase interaction between fans and the Canaries.

No previous experience of a similar position is necessary for the role which comes with a salary of £38,000.

The job advert states: "The role will include, but not be limited to, interacting and driving engagement from supporter groups, shareholders, historical trusts, the supporter panel and former players.

"The ideal candidate is a confident and creative individual, in order to drive recommendations for consultation and improvement within supporter engagement."

The club also hopes to find a person who is "resilient" and with a "good ability to manage change, alongside a positive can-do attitude as part of the club's culture".

Closing date for applications is Monday, February 21 and you can view the full job description on the club's website.