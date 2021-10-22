News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Job done! Evening News helps get City Hall clock ticking again

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 4:45 PM October 22, 2021   
The City Hall clock tower has now been fixed

The City Hall clock tower has now been fixed - Credit: Archant

The city is back on track after the mighty clock towering over Norwich market was fixed.

This week the Evening News launched its 'We'll Sort It' campaign.

It aims to fix problems facing our readers. No issue is too big or too small for the team to take on.

So when this paper heard that the city centre clock was stuck at 5.50 we sprang into action and got a call straight into the council. 

Norwich City Hall clock is still broken. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norwich City Hall clock was stuck on 5.50pm - but is ticking over nicely again - Credit: Brittany Woodman

With the landmark malfunctioning once already this month, council contractors were then immediately called upon to figure out why the faulty City Hall clock was determined to keep stalling.

Michlmayr Clock and Watchmakers, based in Fletcher Way, was set the task of fixing it — and reporting back its findings to see how this scenario can be avoided altogether in the future.

You may also want to watch:

By the time commuters headed to their desks this morning, the clock was ticking away again.

Job done.

Contractors in action replacing the hands on City Hall's Clock Tower

Contractors in action replacing the hands on City Hall's Clock Tower earlier this year - Credit: Jess Coppins


Most Read

  1. 1 Tenant's despair as council fixes his windows by screwing them shut
  2. 2 'Our lives are being destroyed': Neighbours' despair over noisy students
  3. 3 Pupil taken to hospital after incident at Thorpe St Andrew school
  1. 4 Nearly 4,000 people wait for council homes - but fewer than 200 available
  2. 5 Changes in gambling habits see city bookies shutting up shop
  3. 6 Man killed after collision with double-decker bus on A146 named
  4. 7 Pet owner's fury as mystery neighbour tries to claim her cat as their own
  5. 8 Norwich named UK's most romantic destination
  6. 9 City staff facing 'mass burnout' but what is behind the extreme exhaustion?
  7. 10 Fish and chip shop offering battered birthday cake to celebrate 50 years
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Julie Hall, Kett's Hill Bakery manager, Paul Kent, owner of Paul Kent Hair Studio, and Linda Everidg

'The final straw' - Bakery fears closure over council plans

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Spice Valley Norwich win at English Curry Awards 2021

'Dream come true': Norwich restaurant wins national award

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
A man was found dead in his home in Naseby Way, Norwich.

Man found dead at Thorpe St Andrew home

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Bubba, the five year old cat, was mutilated in a horrifying attack where both of his ears were cut o

Norwich man convicted of murder boasts of mutilating 'up to 30' cats

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon