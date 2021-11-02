News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Ding Dong! City Hall clock stopped YET AGAIN for days of works

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:07 PM November 2, 2021
Contractors in action replacing the hands on City Hall's Clock Tower

Contractors in action replacing the hands on City Hall's Clock Tower - Credit: Jess Coppins

It's becoming a familiar sight for folk in Norwich. 

The City Hall clock is once again not ticking as it is undergoing further maintenance work over the next couple of days. 

As a result, the clock hands are stuck on 8.40am. 

Posting on Twitter, the city council said: "Remember to check your wristwatch, phones and sundials instead! 

"Thank you for your patience while we carry out this work." 

The clock had previously malfunctioned twice in October, prompting the authority to call out its contractor, Michlmayr Clock and Watchmakers, to try and find a solution.

At the time, the city council was contacted by the Evening News as part of our 'We'll Sort It' campaign in a bid to get time moving again. 

You may also want to watch:

A spokeswoman for the council had said its contactor would be reporting back its findings to see how this scenario can be avoided altogether in the future.

But, hopefully for the final time, it's repair o'clock on the market.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman found dead near Norwich car park believed to be Karis Dacosta
  2. 2 Second stabbing in the same area of city in matter of days
  3. 3 Two fish and chip shops in Norwich win national award
  1. 4 Tributes to takeaway man Mo, the 'gentle giant with a heart of gold'
  2. 5 Police called after van's worth of waste is dumped at city beauty spot
  3. 6 Police probe continues at isolated farmhouse after murder arrest
  4. 7 Man arrested after air gun incident at lap dancing club
  5. 8 7 of the best places to see fireworks in and around Norwich in 2021
  6. 9 Parents can't afford son's birthday present after theft of £5k power tools
  7. 10 Norwich bus route will be diverted for seven weeks during road closure
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

.An officer watches Halloween clubbers on Prince of Wales Road

Nine arrests in Norwich as police use drones during Halloween patrols

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A person has died after a suspected medical episode at West End Street Gardens near Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Person dies after 'medical episode' near Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
French's Fish & Chip Shop in Wells has been included in a nationally guide listing the UK's best quality fish and chips.

Four of Norfolk's 'quality' fish and chip shops have been included in a...

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Diane Douglas, of Colton, near Norwich, who police believe has been murdered. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering missing Norfolk woman

Ian Clarke

Author Picture Icon