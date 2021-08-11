About time! City Hall's clock gets its hands back

Video

Published: 6:19 PM August 11, 2021

Contractors in action replacing the hands on City Hall's Clock Tower - Credit: Jess Coppins

Time finally caught up with the rest of the world today in Norwich as City Hall's long-lost clock hands were replaced after a three month hiatus.

The hands were removed from the east-facing side of the tower for maintenance reasons back on May 13, with contractors needing to repair worn-out gears in the clock mechanism.

Ever since, people expecting to be able to tell the time from all angles of the iconic clock tower have been sorely disappointed.

But no more.

The east-facing side of the clock tower was without its hands today due to repair works - Credit: Archant

Between 3 and 4pm on August 11, the contractors abseiled from the top of the tower to give the clock its hands back, taking around half an hour to do each.

The clock is serviced twice a year at a cost of £697 per service.

City Hall and its clock tower date back to 1938 and, although no extensive records of repairs dating back to the building's construction exist, it is believed the clock's face is original.