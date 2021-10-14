Four Norwich city green spaces among best in UK

Published: 10:46 AM October 14, 2021 Updated: 11:52 AM October 14, 2021

Eaton Park is one of four parks and green spaces in Norwich to win a Green Flag award this year. - Credit: Archant

Four Norwich city green spaces have won a prestigious Green Flag Award.

Eaton Park, Waterloo Park, Mousehold Heath and the University of East Anglia have been recognised among the best green spaces in the country and collected a Green Flag Award for 2021.

A record 2,127 parks and green spaces have collected this year's award following a challenging 18 months of lockdowns and disruption.

The awards are now in their 25th year, having first started in 1996.

Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: "I would like to congratulate everyone involved in the 2,127 parks and green spaces on their achievement.

"To meet the requirements demanded by the scheme is testament to the hard work of the staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that their site has high standards of horticulture, safety and environmental management and is a place that supports people to live healthy lives."