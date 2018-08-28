Search

Canary legend Grant Holt’s high praise for ‘brilliant’ new 3G pitch

PUBLISHED: 20:10 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:20 10 January 2019

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt

He’s no stranger to banging in goals on some of the best pitches in the Football League.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt

And Canaries legend Grant Holt gave the seal of approval to Norfolk’s newest 3G artificial pitch as he officially opened it at Wymondham.

Cancelled matches and waterlogged games will be a thing of the past thanks to the £1.2m project at Kett’s Park.

The former Norwich City striker said: “It’s brilliant because the kids now will know that every week their game isn’t going to get called off.

“I know from when I was young that there’s nothing more frustrating than when you haven’t played all week, you want a game and it gets called off.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt

“This has cost a lot of money and it’s taken a lot of hard work to get it through.”

The former striker said he was keen for kids get outside and enjoy sports in all types of weather, and that the playing surface would make it easier to avoid injuries.

He said: “You look at some of the local pitches at the moment and they are not in the best shape.”

Wymondham Town United FC vice-chairman Peter Smith said the club lost 70 games last season due to waterlogged pitches and other factors, and that it would make a huge difference to all their teams.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt

Catherine Moses, whose 10-year-old son Daniel plays for Wymondham’s under-11 side, said the new pitch was a “brilliant facility”.

She said: “They lost so much training and game time before because the pitches were so muddy and waterlogged. Now they will be able to train and play all year round.”

The scheme was funded by a combination of contributions from South Norfolk Council, £250,000 from the Community Infrastructure Levy, via the Greater Norwich Growth Board, and £394,292 from the Premier League and FA Facilities Fund.

The grant will also be used to improve Kett’s Park’s grass pitches that, along with other grass pitches in the town and surrounding area, are prone to waterlogging.

The new all weather football pitches at Ketts Park in Wymondham are opened by Grant Holt

It is hoped the new facilities will lead to a significant growth in the number of women playing football, as well as it being used for other sports and by other organisations.

Wymondham Town set up two girls’ teams in the summer.

Under-nines coach Rob Eddy said: “It’s a great quality pitch and it means their development will be even quicker. We’ve already got some real talent and I could easily see some playing for top sides.”

