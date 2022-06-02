City sports boss 'overwhelmed' after being made OBE
- Credit: Danielle Booden
A man who has dedicated his entire career to helping others through sport has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list for 2022.
Ian Thornton, of Mundesley, has been made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his services to communities in East Anglia.
The chief executive of Norwich City Community Sports Foundation (CSF) has been involved with the charity - which uses the power of sport to support and drive inclusion - since he was just 14.
He initially joined the organisation on work experience.
He then joined on a part-time basis before enrolling full-time 1993, just before he turned 18.
On receiving news of his award, 47-year-old Mr Thornton said: "I was overwhelmed and really humbled to be recognised.
"I'm proud of all the achievements of the foundation and I really believe this recognition is because of the work we've all done together."
During his tenure the foundation has seen phenomenal growth.
This includes the construction of Carrow Park and ‘The Nest’, a £6.4 million community facility in Horsford - "undoubtedly" his biggest achievement.
Thanks to this growth the foundation reaches thousands of people each year with 9,000 individuals benefitting from CSF programmes in 2021.
In the height of the pandemic Mr Thornton worked closely with the Norfolk Resilience Forum to help prepare and deliver food parcels and support healthcare staff.
This also included remote engagement work that aimed to tackle other challenges caused by lockdowns such as isolation and inactivity.
Mr Thornton added: "All of this has been a major passion - that's why I'm confused and surprised that this honour has come about.
"I do this because I love what I do.
"The people make the foundation. Staff past and present, funders, trustees, volunteers, partners - they've all contributed so much for us to impact people's lives on behalf of Norwich City Football Club.
"Without them, we wouldn't have had this impact. This award is for the foundation, and I'm just the lucky person to accept it on its behalf."