Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Video

Norwich City fans queue for hundreds of extra tickets - but they sell out in 15 minutes

PUBLISHED: 10:58 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 24 April 2019

Over a hundred people queued outside the Carrow Road ticket office before it opened at 9am, but only around a third were lucky enough to leave with tickets. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Over a hundred people queued outside the Carrow Road ticket office before it opened at 9am, but only around a third were lucky enough to leave with tickets. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Determined Norwich City fans spent their morning queuing outside Carrow Road as they tried to get their hands on coveted extra tickets for the weekend.

City's fans sing loud and proud before their side's clash against StokeCity's fans sing loud and proud before their side's clash against Stoke

Norwich City need just one point from their final two Championship games to secure a place in the Premier League next season.

On Saturday the team will look to seal the deal against Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road.

On Tuesday, the club announced Blackburn had returned part of their ticket allocation, meaning that more fans would be able to get their hands on the hottest ticket in town.

And at 9am on Wednesday morning - when tickets went on sale - fans were queued outside Carrow Road in the hope of securing a ticket, with others visiting the intu Chapelfield shop or waiting in a virtual queue on the website.

Glen Altham left his home in Lowestoft at 6.15am to try and get tickets for Norwich City last home game of the season on Saturday. Picture: Neil DidsburyGlen Altham left his home in Lowestoft at 6.15am to try and get tickets for Norwich City last home game of the season on Saturday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

With just 600 tickets available and lot of interest, large amounts of traffic to the club website caused visitors to be placed in a queue.

And at Carrow Road, around 100 fans queued from before 7am to get their hands on a ticket - but they had sold out by 9.15am.

Glen Altham, from Lowestoft, joined the queue at 7am. He said: “I thought I was going to be first but I'm not! I think Daniel Farke's side have done brilliantly.

“I think they're going to smash Blackburn and I think they'll get a point against Villa too, hopefully it will be a party time [on Sauturday].”

Damien Moore, from Rackheath, joined the queue at 8.15am and said: “I think we all just need to take a breath, I think we'll be absolutely fine, home crowd, we need a point, we're going to do it easily aren't we.”

Greg Gall, from Heartsease, joined the queue at 8am, and was present last time the Canaries got promoted.

He said: “The boys deserve [promotion], they've just got to cross the line now, they need to keep focussed and fingers crossed they'll do it, they shouldn't have any problems.”

Norwich pubs and bars are expected to see a bumper weekend, with the all-important match kicking off at 7.30pm.

When Norwich played Stoke away on Easter Monday, more than 6,000 City fans filled the South Stand to watch the match on screens.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the new Fetch nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Harry Rutter.

Most Read

Body found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich

A body has been found at Mousehold Heath in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

‘I never really got much of an explanation’ - X Factor winner Ben Haenow on his experience with the show and Simon Cowell’s label

British singer and 2014 X Factor Ben Haenow is bringing his headline tour to Epic Studios in Norwich. Picture: Stan Gerards/Eminence PR

Two arrested and one in hospital after Norwich fight which led to road being sealed off by police

Police were called to reports of a fight in Waterloo Road in Norwich. Pic: Bethany Whymark.

The A47 near Norwich has reopened after police dealt with incident

Police have gone to an incident on the A47 at Colney. Photo: James Bass.

Katie Price signs copies of her autobiography at Norwich club opening

Katie Price at the new Fetch nightclub on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Picture Harry Rutter.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Charity shop cordoned off amid fears over live grenade in box of donations

A police cordon has been put in place at a Norwich charity shop. Pic: PA/Yui Mok

Take-away staff did not wash hands after handling raw meat - inspector says

Amigo's take-away on Hall Road, which was given one-star in its latest food hygiene inspection. Picture: Google

Three arrested following stab attack on Norwich teen have been re-bailed

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week

Where's Wally event at Stody Lodge Gardens

Papa Roach to bring tour to Norwich soon

Papa Roach to bring their UK tour to The LCR UEA in Norwich. Picture: Bryson Roatch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists