Norwich City fans queue for hundreds of extra tickets - but they sell out in 15 minutes

Over a hundred people queued outside the Carrow Road ticket office before it opened at 9am, but only around a third were lucky enough to leave with tickets. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Determined Norwich City fans spent their morning queuing outside Carrow Road as they tried to get their hands on coveted extra tickets for the weekend.

Norwich City need just one point from their final two Championship games to secure a place in the Premier League next season.

On Saturday the team will look to seal the deal against Blackburn Rovers at Carrow Road.

On Tuesday, the club announced Blackburn had returned part of their ticket allocation, meaning that more fans would be able to get their hands on the hottest ticket in town.

And at 9am on Wednesday morning - when tickets went on sale - fans were queued outside Carrow Road in the hope of securing a ticket, with others visiting the intu Chapelfield shop or waiting in a virtual queue on the website.

Glen Altham left his home in Lowestoft at 6.15am to try and get tickets for Norwich City last home game of the season on Saturday. Picture: Neil Didsbury Glen Altham left his home in Lowestoft at 6.15am to try and get tickets for Norwich City last home game of the season on Saturday. Picture: Neil Didsbury

With just 600 tickets available and lot of interest, large amounts of traffic to the club website caused visitors to be placed in a queue.

And at Carrow Road, around 100 fans queued from before 7am to get their hands on a ticket - but they had sold out by 9.15am.

Glen Altham, from Lowestoft, joined the queue at 7am. He said: “I thought I was going to be first but I'm not! I think Daniel Farke's side have done brilliantly.

“I think they're going to smash Blackburn and I think they'll get a point against Villa too, hopefully it will be a party time [on Sauturday].”

Damien Moore, from Rackheath, joined the queue at 8.15am and said: “I think we all just need to take a breath, I think we'll be absolutely fine, home crowd, we need a point, we're going to do it easily aren't we.”

Greg Gall, from Heartsease, joined the queue at 8am, and was present last time the Canaries got promoted.

He said: “The boys deserve [promotion], they've just got to cross the line now, they need to keep focussed and fingers crossed they'll do it, they shouldn't have any problems.”

Norwich pubs and bars are expected to see a bumper weekend, with the all-important match kicking off at 7.30pm.

When Norwich played Stoke away on Easter Monday, more than 6,000 City fans filled the South Stand to watch the match on screens.