Volunteers camp out at Carrow Road to help tackle homelessness

More than 70 city folk slept outside this week to help end youth homelessness - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

More than 70 people slept out in the cold at Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium to raise money and awareness to help prevent youth homelessness.

They were taking part in the Benjamin Foundation's annual Norwich Sleep Out event, which challenges people to spend one night sleeping outside.

The event is not intended to replicate the experience of being homeless, but just give a glimpse of the challenges faced by those who are forced to sleep rough.

With an estimated 122,000 young people facing homelessness in the UK last year, the Foundation provides a home and support to almost 200 young people Norfolk and Suffolk each night.

City folk slept on cardboard in the Norwich City Football Club car park - Credit: The Benjamin Foundation

The charity, which was established in 1994, supports young people who may not have had the best start in life into successful, independent living by helping them to learn essential life skills, such as cooking and budgeting.

It also supports their education and career aspirations and helps them to manage their own tenancies as they progress.

Rita Wise was taking part in her first Sleep Out, which was held on Thursday night.

“I like doing things to help," she said.

“I appreciate how young people might feel and I don’t like to see people with problems. I’m very impressed by the event. Everyone is so friendly.”

Gaia Ferra, from Headucate UEA, also took part with fellow members from the university’s mental health society.

She said: “It’s good we are raising awareness of an aspect of life we might not see at university.

“I’m proud that I’m challenging myself for just one night. We’re experiencing just a small glimpse but some people have to do this each night.”

Matt Garrod, the Foundation's director of operations, said: “Sleep Out is such an important event for our charity.

“Money raised by supporters enables us to do even more to help young people when they need us the most, supporting them to create the building blocks to successful, independent living and a brighter future.

“In the current economic climate, this work is needed more than ever.”

On behalf of the Foundation, he thanked Norwich City for allowing the event to take place at its stadium, and for those who took part.